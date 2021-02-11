AI Takes Centre Stage At International Conference In Christchurch

How people interact with robots and virtual characters will be the hot topic at an international conference booked for Christchurch next year.

The University of Canterbury (UC) has won a bid to host the International Conference on Human-Agent Interaction (HAI) to be held in December 2022.

Christoph Bartneck, an Associate Professor at UC’s Human Interface Technology Laboratory (HIT Lab NZ), has led the bid.

The conference, which will be held at UC’s Ilam campus with support from Tourism New Zealand and ChristchurchNZ, will attract up to 200 Computer Science, Psychology, Robotics and Design academics from around the world.

Associate Professor Bartneck says the conference covers various forms of technology that people interact with as if they have their own agency and intentions, such as robots, avatars or screen-based virtual characters, including Alexa and Siri.

“The focus is on how people interact with technology and it brings together the latest research on interaction design techniques. It’s a long-running annual conference but this will be the first time it’s been held in New Zealand.

“I’ve attended in the past and it’s really interesting and potentially ground-breaking. For it to be hosted at UC puts the university and New Zealand on the map. It’s a new area for New Zealand, but it’s a growing market and there are lots of opportunities for Kiwi companies and researchers to get involved. The world is definitely open to us.”