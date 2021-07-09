Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Aotearoa’s Surging Rates Of Dementia Can Be Limited, New Study Says

Friday, 9 July 2021, 8:40 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

Aotearoa’s surging rates of dementia can be limited by targeting 12 potentially modifiable risk factors that vary across ethnic groups, a University of Auckland study suggests.

The number of people in New Zealand with dementia is forecast to increase from 70,000 today to 170,000 by 2050.

However, many cases can be avoided by reducing contributing factors such as hearing loss, smoking, depression, obesity, social isolation and physical inactivity, according to a new study published in The Lancet – Regional Health Western Pacific.

Almost half (47.7%) of New Zealand’s dementia cases are potentially preventable, with even higher prevention potential for Maori (51.4%) and Pacific peoples (50.8%), according to Dr Etuini Ma’u, a senior lecturer in the Department of Psychological Medicine in the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences.

But the relative contribution of risk factors is different across ethnic groups. Social isolation and hearing loss is big for Europeans, hearing loss and lower education levels for Māori and Pacific peoples, and physical inactivity for those of Asian ethnicity.

“In the absence of a cure for dementia, prevention needs to become a public health priority to stem the surge. However, there is no one-size-fits-all solution and strategies to reduce dementia need to be tailored toward the most relevant risk factors within each ethnic group,” says Dr Ma’u.

A 2020 Lancet Commission identified 12 potentially modifiable risk factors for dementia: less education, hypertension, obesity, alcohol, traumatic brain injury, hearing loss, smoking, depression, physical inactivity, social isolation, diabetes, and air pollution.

Read the full study: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanwpc/article/PIIS2666-6065(21)00100-0/fulltext#%20

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


TVNZ: Announces Multi-year Content Rights Deal With NBCUniversal

TVNZ has announced an extensive multi-year content deal with NBCUniversal (NBCU) for the rights to air premium international content from the leading media and entertainment company on TVNZ OnDemand and TVNZ’s free-to-air channels... More>>



NIWA: NZ's Warmest June On Record

The June Climate Summary is attached - and although today may be a little chilly, last month was the warmest June on record for the country. The average temperature was 2.0°C above average - that is the 13th time that has happened since 1909... More>>


Talley's: Welcomes WorkSafe Review, Initiates Independent Investigation

Talley’s CEO Tony Hazlett welcomes a WorkSafe review into the health and safety practises at its facilities, with the company also undertaking a separate independent investigation. Hazlett said the company has written to WorkSafe today and offered the company’s full cooperation... More>>


Paymark: A Wave Of Spending At Home

Paymark figures reveal a continued mixed retail sector. Underlying spending through Accommodation merchants across the network in the June quarter was $0.3 billion, up 162.5% on the same quarter last year... More>>


Utilities Disputes: 2021 Annual Report - Consumer Contacts On The Increase

Utilities Disputes (UDL) is a free and independent dispute resolution service that resolves consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband installation on shared property. It has just released its annual report for 2021 which shows the cases it receives from consumers are continuing to increase... More>>


ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2021

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 