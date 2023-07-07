Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Researchers Hope A Newly Launched Registry Will Quantify The Burden Of Long Covid In Aotearoa New Zealand

Friday, 7 July 2023, 6:01 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

Researchers are launching a long-Covid registry in the hope of painting an accurate picture of the burden of the debilitating illness in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The registry, Mātauranga Raranga asks people to confidentially provide information about their experiences relating to long Covid which will be used to accurately report on the condition. See lcregistry.auckland.ac.nz

“The registry will be the first time Aotearoa researchers will be able to quantify the broad burden of long Covid,” says lead investigator Dr Paula Lorgelly, a professor in health economics.

Participants, who may or may not have a formal diagnosis, will be guided through a survey covering topics such as demographics, symptoms and their duration, vaccine status, impacts on employment or ability to carry out caring duties, expenses involved, and impacts on whānau.

People who are unsure whether their symptoms are long Covid can visit related website longcovidsupport.co.nz to fill out a quiz.

The research project is led by Professor Lorgelly at Waipapa Taumata Rau, the University of Auckland in collaboration with Jenene Crossan, who has lived experience of long Covid.

Another important aspect of the research is seeing how deprivation impacts on people’s experiences of long Covid.

Ms Crossan hopes the registry will provide hard data on the number of people suffering from the debilitating disease and their experience, which will facilitate meaningful support.

“Our aim is to show that the disability that comes with persistent illness impacts everyone beyond the individual - from community, to whānau and our economy.

“We can’t pretend it doesn’t exist, it does. It is destroying lives, disadvantaging people, disrupting businesses, fracturing families and even if people are ‘bored of Covid’ and want to move on, it’s going to keep taking until we say ‘enough is enough.’

“It is time to build services to support people and do that by taking the most important first step - listening to them.”

A rōpū kaitiaki is governing the research, ensuring people’s privacy is maintained and culturally safe data sovereignty is practised.

Participants will be asked for various levels of consent relating to use of their data and whether they are willing to participate in future research.

See the registry at: lcregistry.auckland.ac.nz/

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Socialist Equality Group: NZPost To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fifth Quarter

Household net worth fell $42.7B (1.9%) in the March 2023 quarter, with owner-occupied property values dropping 2.6%. Declining property values have also led falls in net worth in three of the previous four quarters. More


UN ESCAP: Progress In Global Trade Facilitation Despite Polycrisis Disruptions

Persisting global effects of the pandemic, geopolitical turbulence, & high inflation continue to disruot international trade, but countries are moving towards a seamless & efficient trading environment by digitalizing formalities in international trading. More

NZ Wine: 2023 Vintage Will Support Strong Demand

Despite a challenging season and a smaller harvest than last year, strong export value & increasing international demand will support further export growth over the next year. Total value of NZ wine industry exports (year to May 2023) was $2.4B, up 25% on 2022. More


Digitl: Rural-Urban Broadband Divide Continues

There is a continuing gulf between fixed wireless broadband performance in areas where fibre is available & rural areas with less direct competition. Satellites are the worst for disconnections, VDSL is better than fixed wireless, but everything lags far behind fibre. More


Statistics: Annual Number Of Homes Consented Back To 2021 Levels

45,159 new homes were consented in the year ended May 2023, down 11% compared with the year ended May 2022. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 