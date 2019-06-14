Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

CBT congratulates KiwiRail on Napier to Wairoa reopening

Friday, 14 June 2019, 8:38 am
Press Release: Campaign For Better Transport


The Campaign for Better Transport (CBT) wishes to congratulate KiwiRail on the reopening of the Napier to Wairoa railway today. The reopening of the railway will go a long way to redirecting log traffic from State Highway 2, improving the trip for other motorists and reducing the level of wear on the route.

With Napier to Wairoa reopened, the CBT believes KiwiRail should commit to repairing and reopening the Wairoa to Gisborne railway and re-establishing Gisborne's link into the KiwiRail network. Convenor Jodi Johnston notes "with the increasing amount of freight traffic originating in the East Coast and the need for these items to get to market in a timely manner, a reopened rail link makes sense. Examples of such freight include logs and produce." At present the only options for business in Gisborne is State Highway 2, a poor quality road and Gisborne Port, a limited facility.

Back when the Napier to Gisborne railway closed in 2012 the CBT supported moves by locals to revisit the closure and we are glad to see their hard work has paid off today.



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Campaign For Better Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

Proactive Non-Release: Housing Minister Says Unpublished Meeting 'Not A Secret'

Housing Minister Phil Twyford says an error from his office meant a meeting with another minister and the Auckland mayor was not included in his publicly released diaries. More>>

ALSO:

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 