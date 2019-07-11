Orari Temuka Opihi Pareora and Waimakariri Plan Changes
Region-wide, Orari Temuka Opihi Pareora and Waimakariri Plan Changes to be notified
Environment Canterbury announced today that it would notify Plan Change 7 to the Land & Water Regional Plan (LWRP) and Plan Change 2 to the Waimakariri River Regional Plan, for public submissions on 20 July 2019.
The proposed changes build on the operative Nutrient Management and Waitaki Plan Change (Plan Change 5 to the LWRP), which set industry agreed “Good Management Practice” as the minimum standard for all farming activities.
