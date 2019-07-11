Council progress on local roads recognised by Minister

11 July 2019



The significant progress Gisborne District Council has made on Provincial Growth Fund projects to improve the resilience of Tairāwhiti’s local roads was recognised yesterday by Hon Shane Jones, Minister for Regional Economic Development. Minister Jones made the announcement during his current visit to te Tairāwhiti.

Gisborne’s central business district and many other city streets have received much-needed upgrades, to the delight of local business owners and the public. Over 25,000 metres of city streets have been upgraded so far this year, with Provincial Growth Fund investment close to $3 million.

The main access to Eastland Port and Kaiti Beach, Rakaiatane Road, has also been resealed with major upgrades and over 3500 tonnes of asphalt concrete being laid in a complex operation involving close coordination with Eastland Port. The $4.5 million project was also fully-funded by the Provincial Growth Fund.

Eastland Port general manager Andrew Gaddum says the upgraded road will help accommodate the region’s current bulk export trade and hopefully coastal containers in the near future. “The efficiency of the trade corridors are vital to the region’s success so it’s good to finally see the road receive the attention it needs.”



The $3.3 million programme to upgrade unsealed rural roads has also reached full swing, to ensure that key forestry routes remain open throughout the winter months. Contractors are currently working to lay the 12,000 extra tonnes of heavy metal on key rural transport routes.

