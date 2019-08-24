Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Funding confirmation an investment in Waikato communities

Saturday, 24 August 2019, 11:55 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

JOINT MEDIA RELEASE

23 August 2019

Funding confirmation an investment in Waikato communities

Confirmation of central government funding for vital Hamilton-Auckland passenger rail infrastructure is an investment in making the Waikato a better place to live.

That’s the collective view of the project partners, after a commitment from the NZ Transport Agency Board to fund implementation was confirmed today (Friday, 23 August).

It means Hamilton City Council can make improvements at Frankton rail station and get on with work to build the new Rotokauri transport hub, including a park and ride facility and bus interchange and an over bridge safely linking people across the tracks to the Base, the rail platform and Tasman Road; Waikato District Council can upgrade the Huntly rail station; and KiwiRail can start on the new carriage maintenance facility at Te Rapa.

It’s also a green light for the installation of wifi on carriages and ticketing systems.

At this stage, the start-up passenger rail service travelling from Hamilton to Papakura is due to roll out for the first time in June 2020, subject to the completion of the stations. Two return services will operate each weekday, with times that suit commuters or people travelling to Auckland for meetings, conferences or training. There is also one return service operating on Saturdays – perfect for a day out in Auckland.

Speaking on behalf of the project, Waikato Regional Council chair Alan Livingston said, “Investment in this service is an investment in Waikato communities, making it a better place for us to live.

“At current growth rates, the population within Auckland and the Hamilton-Waikato metropolitan area is on track to double within the next 40 years. The motorway system alone won’t be able to cope with this growth. It’s vital we establish and continue to improve passenger rail connections to relieve pressure on our roads and provide capacity to grow.

“Establishing high quality rail connections that can move a lot of people requires significant lead times to plan and build infrastructure. It’s essential we start improving the rail system now to meet these future growth needs and set our next generations up for a more sustainable future,” Cr Livingston said. “The start-up passenger rail service is the first major step in that journey.”

Cr Livingston added: “Access to public transport makes areas more appealing and stimulates more transit oriented urban development.

“It plays a key role in improving community access to social and employment opportunities,” Cr Livingston said.

It’s expected these benefits will be amplified over time as the service evolves. The start-up service will need to grow to include inter-peak services and additional stops in the north Waikato, said Cr Livingston, as well as investigating the option of extending through to Puhinui in South Auckland to connect with direct bus routes to the international airport.

Of course, there are benefits for passengers too, Cr Livingston said. “Time on board is productive time. Passengers will be able to get a head start on the working day, writing reports, responding to emails and preparing for meetings or just relax.

“Passengers will be able to plan their trip with confidence, with a consistent and reliable journey time that can’t be achieved when driving during congested peak hour traffic.

“We’ve heard from commuters they’re currently driving in stressful traffic conditions for long periods of time in the early mornings and evenings. Taking fatigued drivers off the road is going to make it safer for everybody,” Cr Livingston said.

The start-up rail project is being led by Waikato Regional Council, with co-funding partners NZ Transport Agency, Hamilton City Council and Waikato District Council. KiwiRail will operate the service with the co-operation of Auckland Transport.

The passenger rail connection between Hamilton and Auckland is one of a number of priority projects of the Hamilton to Auckland Corridor Plan, a joint iwi-council-central government initiative.

Waikato Regional Council will be collecting a rate from Hamilton ratepayers to help pay for the operation of the service, with the majority of the running costs subsidised by central government.

More information about the service is available at waikatoregion.govt.nz/rail.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


New Reports: Flood Risk From Rain And Sea Under Climate Change

One report looks at what would happen when rivers are flooded by heavy rain and storms, while the other examines flooding exposure in coastal and harbour areas and how that might change with sea-level rise.

Their findings show that across the country almost 700,000 people and 411,516 buildings worth $135 billion are presently exposed to river flooding in the event of extreme weather events...

There is near certainty that the sea will rise 20-30 cm by 2040. By the end of the century, depending on whether global greenhouse gas emissions are reduced, it could rise by between 0.5 to 1.1 m, which could add an additional 116,000 people exposed to extreme coastal storm flooding. More>>

ALSO:

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report

The interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public... More>>

ALSO:

Emergency Govt Bill: Overriding Local Licensing For The Rugby

“It’s pretty clear some clubs are having difficulty persuading their district licensing committees to grant a special licence to extend their hours for this obviously special event, and so it makes sense for Parliament to allow clubs to meet a community desire." More>>

ALSO:

Leaving Contract Early: KiwiBuild Programme Losing Another Top Boss

Ms O'Sullivan began a six-month contract as head of KiwiBuild Commercial in February, but the Housing Ministry has confirmed she has resigned and will depart a month early to take up a new job. More>>

ALSO:

Proposed National Policy Statement: Helping Our Cities Grow Up And Out

“We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections. We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land." More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman's Report: Ngāpuhi Elder 'Shocked' By Conditions At Ngawha Prison

A prominent Ngāpuhi elder is shocked to find inmates at Ngawha Prison are denied water and forced to relieve themselves in the exercise yard... Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has released a report highly critical of conditions at the Northland prison. More>>

ALSO:

Promises: Independent Election Policy Costing Unit A Step Closer

The creation of an entity to provide political parties with independent and non-partisan policy costings is a step closer today, according to Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Associate Finance Minister James Shaw. More>>

ALSO:

School's In: Primary And Intermediate Principals Accept New Offer

Primary and intermediate school principals have voted to accept a new settlement from the Ministry of Education, which includes entrenched pay parity with secondary principals. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA On 'Rawshark' Investigation: Multiple Police Failings In Hager Searches Confirmed

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that the Police's unlawful search of Nicky Hager's property in October 2014 resulted from an unwitting neglect of duty and did not amount to misconduct by any individual officer... More>>

ALSO:

Broadcasting Standards: Decisions On Coverage Of Mosque Attacks

The Authority upheld one of these complaints, finding that the use of extensive excerpts from the alleged attacker’s livestream video on Sky News New Zealand had the potential to cause significant distress to audiences in New Zealand, and particularly to the family and friends of victims, and the wider Muslim community. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 