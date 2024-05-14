Police Uncover Firearms, Drugs, And Ammunition, Arrest Pair In Auckland Central

Police have unpacked a stash of illicit goods and sent two to face the Court following a search warrant in Auckland Central today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, from Auckland City’s Serious

Crime Group, says investigation teams were making enquiries into two persons of interest at a residential address on Liverpool Street this morning.

“Due to the nature of the enquiries, specialist Police were in attendance at the address, including Police from the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS).

“A subsequent search of the address, which included assistance from a detector dog, uncovered a number of illegal items, including drugs, firearms, and ammunition.”

Drugs located at the address included 66 grams of cannabis, 180 grams of methamphetamine, and 132 grams of cocaine.

Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong says this find, along with cash and two firearms, is just the start of the myriad of items within the address.

“Police uncovered a concerning amount of ammunition, including more than 70 rounds, and over ten shotgun shells.”

Additionally, Police located six altered ID cards including what are alleged to be fake driver’s licenses and a fake firearms license.

“This was a significant sting for Police who were originally executing a search warrant to locate the pair,” Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong says.

“It is a great result for Police to seize these items and take them out of the hands of these alleged offenders.

“The pair, who had outstanding warrants to arrest for drugs and firearms related offences, were arrested at the address without further incident,” he says.

They have both appeared in the Auckland District Court today, Tuesday 14 May.

“A 31-year-old woman and 42-year-old man will each face charges relating to the possession for supply of methamphetamine, cocaine, and cannabis, as well as charges relating to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“The man is also due to face charges relating to forgery,” Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong says.

Police have opposed their bail and both will reappear in due course.

Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong says a third person was also located at the address and initially was arrested, however was released without issue a short time later.

