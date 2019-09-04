Meet the candidates meetings - Marlborough District Council
Media advisory
4 September 2019
Local election candidate meetings are taking place this month, arranged by local organisations in the lead up to election day on 12 October.
If members of the public need further information, they should contact the relevant organisation.
Meet the candidates
meetings as at 4 September 2019
|Organisation
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Candidates
|Picton Smart & Connected
|11 September
|7.00 pm
|Picton Library and Service Centre/Waitohi Whare Mātauranga
|Marlborough
Sounds
Mayor
|Federated Farmers
|12 September
|7.00 pm
|Rapaura Hall
|Wairau-Awatere
|Awatere Hall Opening
|15 September
|All day
|Awatere
Hall
Awatere Domain
|Wairau-Awatere
Mayor
|Sport Marlborough
|17 September
|7.00 pm to 8.30 pm
|Marlborough Football Clubrooms
A&P Park
|Mayor
|Renwick Smart & Connected
|19 September
|7.00 pm
|Wairau Anglican Church Hall
|Wairau-Awatere
Mayor
|Picton Tourism Group
|23 September
|7.00 pm
|Endeavour Park Pavilion
|Marlborough
Sounds
Mayor
|Marlborough Chamber of Commerce
|24 September
|7.00 pm
|ASB Theatre
|All candidates
|GreyPower
|24 September
|2.00 pm
|Wesley Centre Auditorium
|Nelson Marlborough DHB
|GreyPower
|25 September
|2.00 pm
|Wesley Centre Auditorium
|Mayor
|GreyPower
|26 September
|2.00 pm
|Wesley Centre Auditorium
|Blenheim Ward
|Linkwater Hall Committee
|01 October
|7.00 pm
|Linkwater Hall
|Marlborough
Sounds
Mayor
|Marlborough Chamber of Commerce
|02 October
|1.00pm to 3.00 pm
|Havelock Town Hall
|Marlborough
Sounds
Mayor
|Marlborough Chamber of Commerce
|03 October
|12.00 pm to 2.00 pm
|Awatere Hall
|Wairau-Awatere
Mayor
Further information on the Marlborough District Council and NMDHB elections can be found at https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/elections/2019-council-election
