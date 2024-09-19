The Bay’s Public Transport: Smart Changes For A Growing Region

Technology is leading the way in helping make sure the Bay of Plenty’s public transport network evolves to meet the region’s growing population.

With more people relying on buses for commutes in Tauranga, Rotorua, and Whakatāne, technology is helping the Bay of Plenty Regional Council-provided Baybus network lead efforts to improve services, making public transport more reliable and accessible.

The region’s public transport system has seen significant growth in passenger numbers, with a 22.9% year-on-year increase (July 2023 – June 2024). This reflects a growing dependence on buses across the rohe, with 628,577 additional journeys made by Baybus customers in the past year.

Rotorua 10.5% increase, an additional 44,629 trips.

Tauranga (including schools) 25.2% increase, an additional 553,370 trips.

Whakatane 16.9% increase, an additional 5,922 trips.

Bay of Plenty Regional Councillor Andrew von Dadelszen, Chair of the Public Transport Committee, says there are nuanced factors behind the surge in patronage.

“Growth in the region, higher fuel prices, and a shift towards sustainable travel are all leading more people to choose buses. However, we’re confident that some of the technology we’ve introduced to support these changes have made public transport the smarter option for commuters.”

Real-time data: enhancing journey planning and customer experience

One significant improvement to the public transport experience is the use of real-time data, particularly through the newly upgraded Baybus website, set to go live late-September. This website has been designed to be an intuitive platform for all public transport needs.

Oliver Haycock, Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s Public Transport Director, says the site has been designed with the region’s users in mind.

“We've integrated real-time updates, interactive route maps, and a more intuitive interface to help our passengers navigate our services with ease and confidence."

With live bus tracking now available on most routes through the website, passengers can see exactly where their bus is and when it will arrive, reducing uncertainty and helping them plan their journeys more effectively. Other features include travel information at individual bus stops, relevant service alerts, and timetables that link into data systems, allowing them to be updated automatically when needed.

Mr Haycock says the real-time data also allows the transport team and bus operators to monitor performance, identify problem areas, and make targeted improvements.

"For example, delays on a particular route can trigger an investigation into possible causes—whether it's traffic congestion or operational issues—and prompt timely adjustments. This feedback loop ensures our public transport system remains responsive and reliable."

Baybus OnDemand: flexibility at your fingertips

A recent addition to the Baybus network is Baybus OnDemand - a flexible, app-based transport service trial that lets you book rides when and where you need them within Tauranga South. Passengers can request a pick-up from a location that suits them, and the system dynamically routes buses to accommodate multiple requests in the most efficient manner possible. This real-time optimisation ensures that buses arrive when and where they’re needed, reducing wait times and making public transport more accessible.

Councillor von Dadelszen says the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

“A Baybus OnDemand customer recently shared they have used the service six times last week, that it’s been great to be picked up and delivered directly to the door at Althorp Village. She mentioned that she hasn't had to wait long for the van to arrive and appreciated the direct route to The Crossing. Overall, she found the service fantastic and much easier to use with the app downloaded on her phone.”

Baybus OnDemand integrates with the wider transport network, enhancing the current system.

“We’re also gaining insights from the 18-month trial to understand what tools can help keep the city moving efficiently as our population grows,” adds Councillor von Dadelszen.

Smart national ticketing system on the horizon

Next year, Bay of Plenty bus users are set to benefit from the rollout of the National Ticketing Solution under the brand name Motu Move. Set to start with Canterbury bus users later this year, it will eventually standardise payment systems across all public transport services in New Zealand. The system will allow passengers to use contactless payment options as well as a prepaid card, as is the case in many countries overseas.

While the full implementation of the system in Bay of Plenty won’t be completed for several months yet, its introduction promises to improve the ease and convenience of using public transport.

Community involvement and future steps

As Bay of Plenty’s public transport system evolves, Councillor von Dadelszen says the community’s involvement remains central. Considered investments in technology, such as the new website and on-demand service, reflect the council’s broader effort to improve the region’s transport network and ensure it meets the needs of a growing population.

"We’re making steady progress in creating a public transport system that’s reliable, accessible, and built around our customers’ needs. While we can't address every issue at once, we’re working within the resources available to make meaningful changes.”

"We invite the community to participate in consultations, try out the Baybus OnDemand service, and explore the new website once it launches. Let us know how we can keep making your journeys better. Your input will help us refine future developments and keep public transport moving forward in ways that work for everyone,” he says.

