Omoto slip near Greymouth, SH7, closes section of highway

Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 8:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

An historically active slip between Greymouth and Stillwater at Omoto, which moved after weeks of wet weather in mid-August, has moved another 300 mm from 8 am today - Wednesday, 2 October.

As a result, the Transport Agency has closed this section of State Highway 7 overnight for everyone’s safety.

In the 36 hours to this morning the slip had moved 120mm with heavy rain in Greymouth continuing throughout today increasing the slip’s movement again.

A detour in place via Taylorville on the north side of the Grey River is at the Cobden and Stillwater bridges at each end and adds a few minutes to the overall journey on SH7, the route to Reefton, says Transport Agency Maintenance Contract Manager for the West Coast, Moira Whinham.

People living locally at Kaiata will need to loop back to Stillwater to get to Greymouth overnight, she says.

The highway will be reassessed before 10 am tomorrow and a decision made then on whether to reopen it Thursday 3 October or not.

Geotechnical investigations have been undertaken and a drilling rig has been in place taking samples at the slip in recent days with results still to be completed.

Crews re-ramped the highway this morning after the earlier movement and have been monitoring the situation closely throughout.

The Transport Agency thanks all drivers for their patience while this land movement is underway and for taking care on the Taylorville route.
• Updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/270371


Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:
• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic
• Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland
• Twitter Canterbury/West Coast: twitter.com/NZTA/CWC
• Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz
• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

