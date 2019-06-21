Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ risks falling behind on clean energy

Friday, 21 June 2019, 4:22 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ

The shift to clean energy is happening faster than predicted, and New Zealand should do more than just keep up, says energy leader Michael Liebreich.

The founder of Bloomberg New Energy Finance and an international leader in energy systems modelling is taking part in New Zealand briefings organised by Z Energy on emerging industry trends.

He told the BusinessNZ Young Energy Professionals Network that the uptake of wind and solar technology was increasing faster than predicted by most in the energy sector, and New Zealand’s leading industries would need to switch to clean energy as soon as possible.

"If you’re selling bulk commodities like milk powder, there will be other countries processing it with clean energy a lot cheaper. This change is coming," Michael Liebreich said.

He warned if New Zealand industries failed to keep up with the move to renewable energy, they would lose competitiveness to countries that are front-footing the shift.

Young Energy Professional Network Chair Harsharan Singh said renewable energy pricing was already lower than non-renewables for some industrial uses.

The cost of implementing renewable generation such as wind farms was cheaper than implementing non-renewable generation such as coal or gas-fired power plant, Mr Singh said.

The Young Energy Professionals Network is a BusinessNZ Energy Council-affiliated group of over 450 professionals working in the New Zealand energy sector.




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from BusinessNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Workers “Blind-Sided”: Sanford Processing Restructure Plan

Up to 30 jobs – almost half Sanford’s Bluff workforce - could be lost if the proposal to move white-fish processing to Timaru goes ahead. More>>

up arrow"Steady": GDP Up 0.6 Percent In March Quarter

“Construction was the main contributor to GDP growth this quarter, rising 3.7 percent, on top of a 2.2 percent increase in the previous quarter,” national accounts senior manager Gary Dunnet said. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Wild West Banking Culture

David Hisco’s nine year stint as CEO of the ANZ bank (while his expense claim eccentricities went by unbothered by board oversight) has been a weird echo of the nine years of social neglect by the previous National government... More>>

ALSO:

Privacy & Regulation Issues: Hopes Facebook Currency Will Speed Pacific Transfers

A Tongan community leader is hopeful Facebook's planned digital currency will help end long wait times for money being transferred between New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. More>>

Oil Exploration: Chevron, Equinor Depart NZ

Chevron and Norwegian oil giant Equinor have opted to abandon their joint exploration efforts off the east coast of the North Island... Chevron said the decision not to proceed with the next five-year stage of their work programmes was based on the firms’ broader portfolio considerations and not “policy or regulatory concerns.” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 