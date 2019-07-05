Next PwC talk - What is 'great' diversity and inclusion?

(Headline abbreviated - Original headline: When it comes to Diversity and Inclusion in the workplace - what does “great” look like?)

That’s the key question the upcoming PwC Herald Talks event for 2019 will help businesses answer. To be held on 24 July at the Victory Convention Centre, a panel of experts will address the challenges businesses can face when delivering an approach to diversity and inclusion that’s meaningful for staff, the business and its customers.

Our speakers are headlined by Ziena Jalil, Consulting Partner, SenateSHJ. Ziena is a business and public sector leader with nearly 20 years working in New Zealand and Asia. A former diplomat, she is now based in Auckland with a focus on international marketing and business development, diversity and inclusion. She regularly presents and advises on diversity and inclusion, including publishing internationally in the book Workforce Diversity: Global Perspectives. This year she also launched the New Zealand chapter of MĀIA – the network for Kiwi women working in and with Asia.

Together with panellists Vitale Lafaele, a diversity advocate with 30 years’ experience with the New Zealand Police; Rachel Hopkins, CEO, Diversity Works; Dr Trudie Cain, Senior Lecturer, College of Humanities and Social Sciences - Te Kura Pūkenga Tangata, Massey University; and Minnie Baragwanath, CEO & Founder, Be. Accessible, Ziena will help audiences navigate the myriad of questions they need to work through when establishing their approach to diversity and inclusion and outline how to measure success.







PwC Herald Talks Presents: “Leading Diversity & Inclusion” is the event to head along to if your business is working through questions like:

*How do we define Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) in the workplace?

*What social impact will a D&I mandate deliver on our communities?

*How do we build the right foundations so we can walk the D&I talk?

*How do we measure D&I? Do we need to measure it?

Find out more at www.pwcheraldtalks.co.nz

