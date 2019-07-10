Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rental price indexes: June 2019

Wednesday, 10 July 2019, 10:47 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

10 July 2019

The rental price indexes measure the changes in prices that households pay for housing rentals.

Key facts

Monthly change

In June 2019 compared with May 2019:
• The index for the stock measure of rental property prices rose 0.2 percent.
• The index for the flow measure of rental property prices fell 0.1 percent.

Annual change

In June 2019 compared with June 2018:

• The index for the stock measure of rental property prices increased 3.3 percent.
• The index for the flow measure of rental property prices increased 3.9 percent.

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:

• Visit Rental price indexes: June 2019
• See CSV files for download

