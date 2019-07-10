NTT Announces Global Leadership Team

London, UK – 10 July 2019 – Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) the world-leading global technology services provider, today revealed the executive leadership team behind NTT Ltd., its new global US $11 billion technology services company.

Launched on 1 July 2019, NTT Ltd. is headquartered in London and brings together 28 companies, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security. Today’s announcement reveals the global team of world-class leaders that will bring NTT Ltd.’s operating model to life, deliver its new strategy, and fulfil its ambitious plans for growth under Chairman, Tsunehisa Okuno and Global Chief Executive Officer, Jason Goodall.

NTT Ltd. already partners with more than 10,000 organizations and employs over 40,000 people across 70+ countries and regions. Selected from across the NTT Group, and based in strategic locations worldwide, the newly-appointed leadership team will be responsible for delivering on the ambitious objectives of NTT Ltd. and its clients – using its unparalleled capabilities and global scale to do great things for people, businesses and society.

The appointees announced today are:

• Global Chief Executive Officer – Jason Goodall

• Chairman – Tsunehisa Okuno

• Senior Executive Vice President, ICT Infrastructure Services – Masaaki Moribayashi

• Senior Executive Vice President, Transformation & Platform Services – Bill Padfield

• Chief Finance Officer – Dave Sherriffs

• Chief Strategy Officer – Takanobu Maeda

• Chief Human Resources Officer – Marilyn Chaplin

• Chief Information Officer – Neil Louw

• Chief Marketing Officer – Ruth Rowan

• Chief Technology Officer – Ettienne Reinecke

• Chief Go-to-Market Practices Officer – Paolo Masselli

• Chief Global Strategic Solutions Officer – Naoki Kajita

• Chief Global Business Officer – Andrew Briggs

• Chief Executive Officer, NTT Security – Matthew Gyde

• Chief Executive Officer, Australia – Steve Nola

• Chief Executive Officer, APAC – John Lombard

• Chief Executive Officer, Europe – Andrew Coulsen

• Chief Executive Officer, Middle East & Africa – Grant Bodley

• Chief Executive Officer, Americas – Jason Goodall (Acting).







Jason Goodall, Global Chief Executive Officer for NTT Ltd. commented, “All of today’s appointees have been selected based on exceptional individual merit. I’m extremely excited about announcing the team to lead NTT Ltd., and we’re very confident about our future. We will partner with our clients to do great things every day, enriching the lives of our customers, people and societies across the world. We’re going to build on an already strong foundation of global talent, global brand trust and core NTT values to become a technology services provider that can deliver solutions for our clients’ digital challenges worldwide.”

Further information can be found on our new website – www.hello.global.ntt

© Scoop Media

