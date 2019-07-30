Tesla Model 3 and new Audi A6 achieve 5 star safety ratings

July 30, 2019

Long-hyped Tesla Model 3 and new Audi A6 achieve 5 star safety ratings

The highly anticipated Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle and new Audi A6 have achieved 5 stars in the latest wave of safety ratings from ANCAP.



The Model 3, which Tesla claims has a range of 460km per charge, is arriving in August at a starting price of $73,900, excluding on-road costs and delivery. It achieved 96% for adult occupant protection, and 94% for safety assist - the highest safety assist score achieved against current testing protocols.

The Model 3 is full of safety technology including Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), a Lane Support System (LSS) with Lane Keep Assist (LKA) and Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK) functionality, and Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM).

The Audi A6, which starts at $109,900, achieved its highest scores for adult occupant protection (93%) and child occupant protection (85%). It is fitted with AEB, LKA with a Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and ELK as standard.

AA Motoring Services General Manager Stella Stocks said it’s great to have another electric vehicle coming into New Zealand with the latest advancements in vehicle safety.

“It’s fantastic that people in the market for a new EV will now have another option jam-packed with safety features,” Stocks said.

“It’s great to also see good overall scores for the Audi A6 – we would expect nothing less from a luxury vehicle manufacturer.”

The full list of ANCAP’s vehicle safety ratings, other vehicle safety information and the specifications of the rated vehicles are available online at ancap.co.nz or rightcar.govt.nz.



ANCAP is supported by all Australian motoring clubs, the New Zealand Automobile Association, the Australian Government, the New Zealand Government, Australian state and territory governments, the Victorian Transport Accident Commission, NRMA Insurance and the FIA Foundation.

