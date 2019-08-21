Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ dollar range-bound; dairy auction provides support

Wednesday, 21 August 2019, 11:16 am
Article: BusinessDesk


By Rebecca Howard

Aug. 21 (BusinessDesk) - The New Zealand dollar is range-bound ahead of a key meeting of central bankers later this week but found some support from better-than-expected dairy auction prices.

The kiwi was trading at 64.18 US cents at 8am from 64.22 cents at 5pm in Wellington. The trade-weighted index was at 71.41 points from 71.52.

Dairy prices slipped 0.2 percent in the overnight GDT auction versus an expected 1.0 percent fall. The 2.1 percent lift in whole milk powder price was “particularly positive for our dairy producers,” ANZ Bank said. WMP makes up the bulk of the GDT auction.

“This bodes well for a $7-plus milk price for the 2019-20 season. Our forecast is currently $7.10/kgMS while Fonterra’s forecast is $6.25 - $7.25,” said economists Michael Callaghan and Miles Workman in a note.

The main events this week, however, will be the release of the minutes from the latest FOMC meeting – due early Thursday New Zealand time. This will be followed by the annual Jackson Hole symposium, which will focus on “Challenges for Monetary Policy."

Fed chair Jerome Powell is due to speak Friday and his comments will be closely monitored for hints that more policy easing is in store, against the backdrop of ongoing trade tensions, said ANZ Bank. Markets are expecting another 25 basis point rate cut from the Fed in September.

The kiwi was unchanged at 94.67 Australian cents, and was trading at 52.72 British pence from 52.95, at 57.79 euro cents from 57.92, at 68.14 yen from 68.42 and at 4.5302 Chinese yuan from 4.5394.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

9.3 Percent: Gender Pay Gap Unchanged Since 2017

“While it has remained flat since 2017, the gender pay gap has been trending down since the series began in 1998, when it was 16.2 percent,” labour market statistics manager Scott Ussher said. More>>

ALSO:

Bus-iness: Transdev To Acquire More Auckland And Wellington Operations

Transdev Australasia today announced that it has agreed terms to acquire two bus operations in Auckland and Wellington, reaching agreement with Souter Investments to purchase Howick and Eastern Buses and Mana Coach Services. More>>

ALSO:

Māui And Hector’s Dolphins: WWF/Industry Counter Offer On Threat Management Plan

Forest & Bird says WWF-NZ's plan for protecting Māui dolphins is based on testing unproven methods on a species that is almost extinct, and is urging the Government to reject the proposal. More>>

ALSO:

Industry Report: Growing Interactive Sector Wants Screen Grants

Introducing a coordinated plan that invests in emerging talent and allows interactive media to access existing screen industry programmes would create hundreds of hi-tech and creative industry jobs. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 