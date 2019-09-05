Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update - September 5, 2019

Thursday, 5 September 2019, 8:37 am
Press Release: XE Morning Update

NZDUSD 0.6358 0.4%
NZDEUR 0.5763 -0.1%
NZDGBP 0.5204 -0.6%
NZDJPY 67.63 0.7%
NZDAUD 0.9357 -0.1%
NZDCAD 0.8408 -0.4%
GBPNZD 1.9216 0.6%

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6358 (mid-rate) this morning.

Risk appetite is on the rise helped by growth in China's service sector and news that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has withdrawn a controversial extradition bill.

Yesterday afternoon IHS Markit reported China's Caixin composite output index climbed to a 4-month high of 51.6 in August, from 50.9 in July. An increase in the growth rate of new orders which grew at their fastest pace since April, helped push the Services Purchasing Managers' Index to a three-month high of 52.1 in August.

In a televised address Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam said her government would formally withdraw the controversial extradition bill in an effort to put an end to the violent protests that have at times brought the territory to a standstill.

Pressure is mounting on the Fed to cut rates more aggressively in the short-term with former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan admitting it won’t be long before US Treasury bonds trade at negative interest rates. “You’re seeing it pretty much throughout the world. It’s only a matter of time before it’s more in the United States,” Greenspan said. Mr Greenspan’s comments are in line with a growing number of economist’s who believe the Fed should deliver a 50 basis point cut at their September meeting.

The British pound has continued to strengthen with MP’s now preparing to vote on a proposed snap election, which if voted for will take place on Oct 15th.

The Canadian dollar is advancing much the same way as the AUD did after the Bank of Canada kept its key rate unchanged, while suggesting that the current level of policy stimulus remained appropriate. As widely expected the BoC left its cash rate unchanged at 1.75% and although they continue to monitor global developments they believe their economy is “operating close to potential and inflation is on target”.

Global equity markets have turned positive, - Dow +0.78%, S&P 500 +0.93%, FTSE +0.59%, DAX +0.96%, CAC +1.21%, Nikkei +0.12%, Shanghai +0.93%.

Gold prices are little changed trading at $1,552 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices have surged higher up 4.0% trading at $55.98 a barrel.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE Morning Update on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

IBVD-1: Suspected Chicken Virus - Facility Restrictions, Exports Affected

Departmental chief scientist Dr John Roche says the virus can affect the immune system of young chickens but it poses no risk to human health or the health of other animals. More>>

ALSO:

"Farmers Doing Their Bit": Five Years Of Water Accord

Today, the Sustainable Dairy: Water Accord farmers and partners announced their achievements to date... More>>

ALSO:

Ngaruroro River:

Insurance: Industry Joins For 'Insurance Fraud Bureau'

Today, the Insurance Council of NZ launched the Insurance Fraud Bureau, New Zealand’s first integrated initiative to target insurance fraud through detection and education. More>>

Renewables: 'National Vision' For Hydrogen

The Government is charting the way towards a more renewable energy system with the launch of a national vision for hydrogen, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 