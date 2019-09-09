Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Audience feedback sought on Te Huapae – Our Plan For Success

Monday, 9 September 2019, 4:40 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

9 MAHURU 2019


Māori Television is seeking audience feedback on its updated Outcomes Framework - Te Huapae – Our Plan For Success (Te Huapae).

“Our organisation is now 15 years old. While we continue to play a central role in revitalising te reo me ngā tikanga Māori and strengthening its place in our national identity, we need to ensure we are tracking our progress the best way possible,” says Shane Taurima, Tāhuhu Rangapū of Māori Television.

Te Huapae presents the broadcaster’s plan for shifting to an outcomes approach: not just measuring activities or outputs but collecting better data to better understand success.

The document is grounded in Māori Television’s vision, which is to see te Ao Māori, tikanga Māori and te Reo Māori thriving, and Māori perspectives valued by all New Zealanders.

“As well as presenting our vision and the outcomes we care about, Te Huapae demonstrates how our vision aligns with the expected outcomes of our key partners,” Mr Taurima says.

The updated framework has been made available publically to encourage all New Zealanders to provide feedback.

“Māori Television is for all New Zealanders, which means every New Zealander has a stake in our operation. I would encourage everyone who is interested in te reo me ngā tikanga Māori and its place in our national identity to review Te Huapae and share their whakaaro,” Mr Taurima says.

Te Huapae - Our Plan for Success is available to view online here. Feedback closes 5:00pm, 30 Mahuru 2019 and can be sent to outcomes@maoritelevision.com.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Maori Television on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"Vision And Growth": Capital Markets 2029 Report

Broader participation by New Zealanders, greater access to growth capital for New Zealand enterprises, and more choices for investors drive the recommendations in the Capital Markets 2029 report released today. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Call For More Funding To Stop Plague Of Wallabies

Wallabies could spread over a third of New Zealand within the next 50 years, unless control is increased dramatically, says Forest & Bird central North Island regional manager Rebecca Stirnemann. More>>

ALSO:

IBVD-1: Suspected Chicken Virus - Facility Restrictions, Exports Affected

Departmental chief scientist Dr John Roche says the virus can affect the immune system of young chickens but it poses no risk to human health or the health of other animals. More>>

ALSO:

"Farmers Doing Their Bit": Five Years Of Water Accord

Today, the Sustainable Dairy: Water Accord farmers and partners announced their achievements to date... More>>

ALSO:

Ngaruroro River:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 