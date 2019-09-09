Audience feedback sought on Te Huapae – Our Plan For Success

9 MAHURU 2019



Māori Television is seeking audience feedback on its updated Outcomes Framework - Te Huapae – Our Plan For Success (Te Huapae).

“Our organisation is now 15 years old. While we continue to play a central role in revitalising te reo me ngā tikanga Māori and strengthening its place in our national identity, we need to ensure we are tracking our progress the best way possible,” says Shane Taurima, Tāhuhu Rangapū of Māori Television.

Te Huapae presents the broadcaster’s plan for shifting to an outcomes approach: not just measuring activities or outputs but collecting better data to better understand success.

The document is grounded in Māori Television’s vision, which is to see te Ao Māori, tikanga Māori and te Reo Māori thriving, and Māori perspectives valued by all New Zealanders.

“As well as presenting our vision and the outcomes we care about, Te Huapae demonstrates how our vision aligns with the expected outcomes of our key partners,” Mr Taurima says.

The updated framework has been made available publically to encourage all New Zealanders to provide feedback.

“Māori Television is for all New Zealanders, which means every New Zealander has a stake in our operation. I would encourage everyone who is interested in te reo me ngā tikanga Māori and its place in our national identity to review Te Huapae and share their whakaaro,” Mr Taurima says.

Te Huapae - Our Plan for Success is available to view online here. Feedback closes 5:00pm, 30 Mahuru 2019 and can be sent to outcomes@maoritelevision.com.



