Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pak’N’Save Henderson closure - workers await pay agreement

Thursday, 3 October 2019, 2:08 pm
Press Release: First Union

FIRST UNION MEDIA RELEASE

Workers at Pak’N’Save Henderson still waiting on pay agreement as store closure approaches

FIRST Union members at Pak’N’Save Henderson, which is due for closure by the coming weekend before being demolished and eventually rebuilt, are taking partial strike action this week in a last-ditch attempt to reach a fair Collective Agreement that was promised to them earlier in the year and then withdrawn, FIRST Union said today.

“It’s heart-breaking that in the last week of some of these workers’ jobs, they are still having to fight to ratify an agreement that was promised to them months ago,” said Tali Williams, FIRST Union Secretary for Retail and Finance.

“But far from being broken-hearted, these members are angry and energised – some of them have been with Pak’N’Save for years, and instead of getting a thank-you with their redundancy, they feel like they’re getting a middle finger for their years of service.”

Members at Pak’N’Save are taking partial strike action (activities constituting industrial action without the withdrawal of labour) and requesting that Foodstuffs’ management step into the impasse, as they have lost faith in Henderson franchise owner Mr Rayner Bonnington, who they hold personally responsible for scuppering attempts to bargain in good faith and reach an Agreement that was initially promised to staff in July 2019.

“The workers are feeling pretty gutted, to be honest,” said Ms Williams. “They’re in disbelief that an employer they’ve been with for so many years would just turn his back on staff because the supermarket’s being demolished and he thinks he can cut and run.”

“It seems really negligent and cruel to take a fair agreement away from them when many are facing redundancy and feeling a lot of uncertainty about what’s going to happen next in their working lives.”

“Members are keen to show Pak’N’Save that they do still have something to lose – their reputation – and it would be so much easier to live up to their end of what was agreed three months ago, showing workers the tiniest bit of gratitude for all of their work over the years.”

ENDS


© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice

A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

Winning Pickers: Migrant Seasonal Worker Quotas Announced

“We are helping our regions’ growers to plan ahead and get the support they need. For the first time we are announcing a two-year increase to the RSE quota..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 