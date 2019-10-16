Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commemorative coin wins top international awards

Wednesday, 16 October 2019, 2:46 pm
Press Release: Reserve Bank

16 October 2019

The International Association of Currency Affairs (IACA) has recognised the Reserve Bank of New Zealand by awarding its Armistice Day coin winner of the Best Commemorative Coin and Best Public Education categories.

Announced at the IACA biannual currency conference in Rome, the Excellence in Currency Awards promote and recognise excellence in the industry.

Governor Adrian Orr said “It’s a very proud day and reflects the project team’s hard work. We couldn’t have done it without the support of our many external stakeholders, including the Returned Services Association, New Zealand Defence Force and the Blind Foundation. It is a win for all New Zealanders”.

The coin, released in 2018, marked 100 years since the signing of the Armistice. The Bank issued the Armistice Day coin to commemorate the history, service and sacrifice made by service personnel and their families to bring peace to New Zealand and the world.

The Armistice Day coin design features the official Royal New Zealand Returned Services Association’s red poppy in the middle, surrounded by a free formed remembrance wreath that has incorporated the silver fern and koru as strong New Zealand elements.

The printed silver ferns on the wreath represent the past, present and future and also reflect the three armed forces in New Zealand. The engraved koru pattern represents new beginnings, and the engraved silver fern reflects New Zealand’s national identity.

Two million of the coins were minted by the Royal Canadian Mint and circulated throughout New Zealand for use as legal tender.

