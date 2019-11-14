Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Online presence vital for innovative business

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Real Communications

Establishing a sea kayaking business in a town synonymous with tourist activities meant having an online presence was crucial for Seal Kayak Kaikoura.

Six years ago, former surf champion and instructor Levi O’Connor established the first pedal kayaking business New Zealand.

Ocean-loving Levi knew he was meant to be on the water and identified a gap in the market for his unique pedal kayaks which can be operated by either pedaling or paddling. This means those customers with shoulder, back or arm issues can still kayak using a “hands-free option”.

“I wanted to make water sport and recreation accessible to a wider range of people with something a bit easier than surf instructing and these kayaks have been amazing.”

“We’re the only business in New Zealand that use these Hobie Mirage Drive Pedal kayaks and they’re really cool, they’re easy to use; I just love being on the ocean so it’s pretty cool having the office on the water.”

Levi offers three daily tours, taking groups of up to fourteen people at a time to explore the Kaikoura coast and get up close to fur seals and other wildlife by water.

“We do three trips a day, one morning, one afternoon and one sunset tour, which is the most popular,” Levi says.

Most of Sea Kayak Kaikoura’s clients are from overseas so having online booking was a must for Levi from day one. He markets his business on a range of different tourism websites, including bookme.co.nz, newzealand.com and kaikoura.co.nz.

The tours are also visible on TripAdvisor, Facebook and Instagram, which Levi says gives him good visibility for those looking to visit the region from other areas of New Zealand and the world.

“Booking is done online, or through the i-SITE and different tourism websites.

“A lot of people find us online and get to Kaikoura and say, ‘I remember seeing that online’.”

The value of having a strong online presence has been vital for the business with Seal Kayak Kaikoura receiving a Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor in 2017, where the business is rated 5/5 from over 240 reviews. It’s also rated #3 out of 20 Boat Tours & Water Sport activities in the Kaikoura area on the travel website.

Online marketing plays an important role in Levi’s marketing strategy with his business clocking up over 3200 followers on Facebook, as well as rating of 5/5 on the social media network.

Potential customers seek out ratings and reviews when making their bookings, particularly when booking from overseas.

“The internet is a big thing these days … it has definitely grown.”

Being able to access a reliable internet connection is crucial in terms of simplifying the booking and payment process for services like Levi’s tours.

“A lot of people just pay online, most of our bookings are through agencies so [customers] pay them, they take their commission and we get paid monthly,” Levi says.

Levin describes businesses with a strong online presence as having a positive flow-on effect for the wider community as visitors gain a broader idea of what is on offer in the region.

“It draws attention to Kaikoura and gives people more options for things to do and shows that there are plenty of activities.”

Levi has employed a second guide to help with the workload, which is increasing, particularly over the peak summer season.

He says it’s essential for businesses to take advantage of online tools, particularly tourism operations who are focused on attracting domestic and international tourists.

“It definitely makes operating a business easier and you have more time and energy to concentrate on what you do best.”


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Real Communications on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

Auckland Port Move: Cabinet Ministers Deliberate On Report

Cabinet ministers now have a copy of a report urging the government to move the Auckland port up north, but say no final decisions have been made. More>>

ALSO:

Toxicology Tests Planned: Dead Rats Washed Up On Beaches

As many as 600 rats washed up on Westport's North Beach over the weekend to the horror of locals. DOC said they may have been killed by a recent 1080 poison drop 140km away and washed down the Buller River after heavy rain battered the coast. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 