Monetary Policy: A Compass Point in Uncertain Times
Friday, 15 November 2019, 12:52 pm
Speech: Reserve Bank
15 November 2019
Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s
Governor Adrian Orr is delivering a speech entitled
Monetary Policy: A Compass Point in Uncertain Times
today at the Federal Reserve Bank of San
Francisco.
Read the full speech
here
ends
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations