Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Class of ’99 Reunites

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 9:55 am
Press Release: UCOL

9 July 2019


The Class of ’99 at BrewUnion

From left: Damian Peeti, Walter Matenga, Nigel Sadler, Donna Sumner and Katherine Lockwood


Wind back the clock to the summer of ’99 and the first group of students to study at UCOL’s new campus in Palmerston North’s CBD arrived. Twenty years later a small group of hospitality, cookery and tourism alumni are sharing their stories ahead of the New Zealand Chef’s Conference in Palmerston North.

Reunion organiser Damian Peeti said “we were the first group to study cookery in the new teaching kitchens on Queen Street. The group are looking forward to having a look at the campus in Manawatū as well as visiting markets and art galleries.

A UCOL alumni from the class of ‘99, Damian’s career includes President of the Student Association at UCOL, time in industry as a chef, giving back as a lecturer, and now Kaiawhina Akonga providing student support.

“A group of us flatted together in apartments in King Street, and have kept in touch. Some of us met our partners at UCOL, and a few of us have come full circle, now lecturing and sharing knowledge with UCOL students.”

The reunion includes dinner at BrewUnion where Grant Kitchen, Executive chef, employed a number of those attending the reunion in his restaurant, then the Citadel. Grant went on to lecture in hospitality at UCOL before returning to industry. Grant is well known for his community work and has more than twenty years’ experience, including at the Wellington ParkRoyal to Accor, Compass and Citadel Restaurants. Grant has been Manawatu Chef of the Year, Chief Judge World MasterChef, Judge HANZ Awards, Beef and Lamb Awards, butler to the Sultan of Brunei, Runner up Restaurant of the year, Competition Judge, food designer recipe books and much more.



Walter Matenga, UCOL alumni from ’99, is now Head Chef at The Charles Dickens Tavern in Melbourne, Australia, and credits a large part of his career success to those early days of learning at UCOL.

“The lecturers we had in those early days equipped us well for the industry by sharing their passion for food. I love visiting UCOL when passing through Palmerston North especially with being one of the first ever students to do chefing here. It’s been a good twenty years since then!”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from UCOL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Accidental: Marae Fire Likely Caused By Brazier Sparks

The probable cause of the fire was hot embers from a brazier being blown by strong winds and igniting combustible material near a storeroom in the main house building. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: Woman. Rocks. Science.

Elizabeth Alexander (1908-58) was a pioneering scientist who undertook research on widely different topics in England, Singapore, New Zealand and Nigeria, but sadly died before her 50th birthday... More>>

Howard Davis: A Marvelous Invention - Italo Calvino's Invisible Cities

“Of all the tasks, describing the contents of a book is the most difficult and in the case of a marvelous invention like Invisible Cities, perfectly irrelevant.” - Gore Vidal. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 