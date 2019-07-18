Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZSO Music Director appointed Conductor Laureate

Thursday, 18 July 2019, 8:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Symphony Orchestra


The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra announces that Music Director Edo de Waart will conclude his term as NZSO Music Director at the end of the 2019 Season and take up the role of Conductor Laureate, returning for concerts in 2020 and 2021.

NZSO Chief Executive, Christopher Blake says: “Edo de Waart has brought strong artistic leadership to the NZSO during his tenure. The Orchestra has benefited immensely from his experience and skill and thanks him for his significant contribution to its growth and development.

“The NZSO is delighted to continue its ongoing relationship with Maestro de Waart as Conductor Laureate.

“We will be especially pleased to welcome him back in 2021 as part of an international celebration of his eightieth year when he conducts those orchestras around the world where he has held directorships over his long career.

“We look forward to celebrating his NZSO tenure in upcoming programmes in his popular Edo de Waart’s Masterworks series showcasing the music for which he is an internationally renowned interpreter.”

“This August, in the first of these programmes, Maestro de Waart conducts all nine symphonies in our Beethoven Festival which will take the NZSO to new heights as well as celebrate his artistic achievements with the Orchestra. He will finish the year on a high note with Mahler’s magnificent Symphony No.2.

“Throughout my time as Music Director of the NZSO, my aim has always been to give audiences an overview of the magnificence of classical music,” says Edo de Waart.

“I am looking forward to the Beethoven cycle immensely and Mahler’s Symphony No.2 Resurrection is a masterpiece. With Resurrection his talent and potential exploded.”

The NZSO will not be making an immediate Music Director appointment. In 2020 the Orchestra will be working with a number of international conductors and details will be released with the 2020 Season.



