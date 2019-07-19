The QEII National Trust welcomes Dan Coup as the new CEO

“The QEII board and I are looking forward to welcoming Dan Coup as the new Chief Executive of QEII. Dan brings a breadth of experience with him and we are looking forward to working with Dan on the exciting future of the Trust,” said James Guild, Chair of QEII National Trust.

“Dan is making the move to QEII from Deer Industry NZ (DINZ) where he has been CEO since 2013. He currently leads a team of 14,” says Guild.

During his time at DINZ, Dan lead the planning and facilitating of industry strategy. Under his direction the deer industry's Primary Growth Partnership Programme, Passion2Profit, has been successfully implemented. As a result, more farmers are now actively involved in deer industry activities, there has been a marked increase in farm productivity and an improvement in environmental practices across the industry. He has been a director of several deer industry research organisations and chaired wider primary sector groups on disease control and animal welfare. Dan is also a keen tramper who enjoys the outdoors and getting into nature as often as he can. Locally he is heavily involved in predator trapping as deputy leader of Predator Free Miramar.

Prior to DINZ, Dan was with the Meat Industry Association for seven years as their Trade and Economic Manager. He has also spent time in private consultancy and with the NZ Dairy Board. He has a master’s degree in Business Administration from Warwick Business School and a Bachelor of Science from Victoria University with first class honours in biology.







Dan is the successor to current QEII CEO, Mike Jebson. “Mike leaves QEII after six years as CEO to pursue a lifestyle change. During his time as CEO, QEII has blossomed into a stronger, more respected and recognised organisation with strong teams both on the regional representative front and in head office based in Wellington. On behalf of the board I want to extend our thanks to Mike for his contribution to partnering with landowners to protect biodiversity on private land in New Zealand” says James Guild.

“Dan will take on his new role as CEO at QEII National Trust in early October. The board and I feel that he will bring strong leadership. His experience also gives us confidence that he will continue to build on the strong work QEII is currently doing” says James Guild.

