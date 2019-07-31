Tim Ross returns to CoCA with The Mid Century Project



The Centre of Contemporary Art (CoCA) in partnership with Cowdy Real Estate are thrilled to announce Australian comedian and self-confessed design nerd, Tim Ross, is heading back to CoCA this August with a live show and exhibition celebrating Modernist design.

Following sell-out seasons at Melbourne Design Week and the London Festival of Architecture, Tim and long-time collaborator, musician Kit Warhurst, present The Mid Century Project Christchurch. For the past five years they have been performing shows in iconic Modernist buildings around the globe, skilfully blending storytelling, music and design in a mould-breaking format. They are thrilled to perform this live show at CoCA celebrating own Christchurch-Modernist building. For an extra special treat, internationally renowned contemporary artist and DJ, Stephen Ormandy will join Tim and Kit post-show for an utterly exclusive after-party: the Brutalist Disco.

The hour-long show compliments an exhibition by the same title in our Ground Floor Gallery curated by Tim himself. Having curated the popular exhibition, Design Nation, at Sydney’s Powerhouse Museum (MAAS), Tim brings us The Mid Century Project, an installation exploring the romanticism of Modernist architecture through a nostalgic eye, and featuring poster art, video works and design pieces from Christchurch and beyond.







As a comedian, presenter, and design aficionado, Tim ‘Rosso’ Ross has a long-standing passion for architecture and design. Tim’s inventive take on architecture and design has seen him win an AWGIE award for his top rating ABC TV series Streets of Your Town. In 2016 he was invited to speak at the opening of the London Design Museum. In May 2018, Tim was awarded the National Trust Heritage Award for Advocacy, and in June 2019 was awarded the National Presidents Prize from the Australian Institute of Architects.

Tim and Kit will perform The Mid Century Project Christchurch for one night only in CoCA’s Mair Gallery followed by the Brutalist Disco on Saturday 24th August, 7pm to late. Tickets are $50 and on sale now via CoCA’s website at www.coca.org.nz/events

The exhibition The Mid Century Project launches in our Ground Floor Gallery with an opening reception on Friday 23rd August 5:30-7:30pm, and officially runs from Saturday 24th August to Sunday 6th October.

© Scoop Media

