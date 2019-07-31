Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tim Ross returns to CoCA with The Mid Century Project

Wednesday, 31 July 2019, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Centre of Contemporary Arts


The Centre of Contemporary Art (CoCA) in partnership with Cowdy Real Estate are thrilled to announce Australian comedian and self-confessed design nerd, Tim Ross, is heading back to CoCA this August with a live show and exhibition celebrating Modernist design.

Following sell-out seasons at Melbourne Design Week and the London Festival of Architecture, Tim and long-time collaborator, musician Kit Warhurst, present The Mid Century Project Christchurch. For the past five years they have been performing shows in iconic Modernist buildings around the globe, skilfully blending storytelling, music and design in a mould-breaking format. They are thrilled to perform this live show at CoCA celebrating own Christchurch-Modernist building. For an extra special treat, internationally renowned contemporary artist and DJ, Stephen Ormandy will join Tim and Kit post-show for an utterly exclusive after-party: the Brutalist Disco.

The hour-long show compliments an exhibition by the same title in our Ground Floor Gallery curated by Tim himself. Having curated the popular exhibition, Design Nation, at Sydney’s Powerhouse Museum (MAAS), Tim brings us The Mid Century Project, an installation exploring the romanticism of Modernist architecture through a nostalgic eye, and featuring poster art, video works and design pieces from Christchurch and beyond.



As a comedian, presenter, and design aficionado, Tim ‘Rosso’ Ross has a long-standing passion for architecture and design. Tim’s inventive take on architecture and design has seen him win an AWGIE award for his top rating ABC TV series Streets of Your Town. In 2016 he was invited to speak at the opening of the London Design Museum. In May 2018, Tim was awarded the National Trust Heritage Award for Advocacy, and in June 2019 was awarded the National Presidents Prize from the Australian Institute of Architects.

Tim and Kit will perform The Mid Century Project Christchurch for one night only in CoCA’s Mair Gallery followed by the Brutalist Disco on Saturday 24th August, 7pm to late. Tickets are $50 and on sale now via CoCA’s website at www.coca.org.nz/events

The exhibition The Mid Century Project launches in our Ground Floor Gallery with an opening reception on Friday 23rd August 5:30-7:30pm, and officially runs from Saturday 24th August to Sunday 6th October.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Centre of Contemporary Arts on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Equestrian: Sir Mark Todd Announces Retirement

Todd made his announcement at the Camphire International Horse Trials in Ireland, going out on a high as part of the New Zealand team to win the Nations' Cup at the event. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

Car Enthusiasm: Road Roller Rams Upper Hutt Car Rally

A meeting for Wellington car enthusiasts drew a low turnout after a road roller rammed vehicles at a gathering in Upper Hutt the night before. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 