Mayor pays respects to arts icon Raymond Boyce

1 August 2019





Wellington Mayor Justin Lester today paid tribute to the contribution to the arts community made by Raymond Boyce, who died today at the age of 91.

Mr Boyce, who migrated from England to New Zealand in 1953, was one of New Zealand’s most significant designers for theatre and the performing arts, as well as being an expert puppeteer and puppet designer.

“Raymond was a tremendous worker for the arts, theatre especially, not only Wellington but throughout New Zealand,” said the Mayor. “He had an international reputation.

“He focused on two rather specialist areas of the arts - theatre design and puppetry - and excelled in both. Wellington will miss his expertise, energy and enthusiasm.”

Mr Boyce was much honoured during his time in New Zealand, including being made a Member of the British Empire in 1977 and being named an Arts Icon in 2007.





endsss







© Scoop Media

