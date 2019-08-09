Friday Jams Live Returns November With Biggest Lineup Yet

JANET JACKSON - RNB royalty and five-time GRAMMY Award winner Janet Jackson takes full ‘Control’ of Friday Jams Live 2019 with her countless multi-platinum hits paired with the tightest of choreography. The youngest of the Jackson’s, Janet burst onto the RNB scene in the 80s, heralding a fresh concept for RNB music. Her fierce independence quickly struck a chord with fans, empowering millions with her honest, sensual lyricism, wrapped in hypnotic synth-heavy beats.



Fresh from her Las Vegas residency, Jackson and New Zealand fans will come ‘Together Again’ and it’s the reunion you don’t want to miss. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of her album Rhythm Nation, Jackson will deliver all-encompassing jams from ‘Nasty’ and ‘That’s The Way Love Goes’ (#1 NZ Platinum) through to ‘All For You’ (#5 NZ Gold) and ‘Scream (featuring Michael Jackson)’ (#1 NZ Gold). Jackson will give every ‘R&B Junkie’ their fix at Friday Jams Live 2019 – see you on the dancefloor!



BLACK EYED PEAS - With five NZ Top 20 albums (5x certified NZ Platinum), eleven NZ Top 10 singles (four #1!) and seven GRAMMY Awards under their belt, the Black Eyed Peas will be lighting up the Friday Jams Live stage – New Zealand, get ready to ‘Pump It’! Featuring will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo, The Energy Never Dies with the Black Eyed Peas, revolutionising Western Springs Stadium into the biggest party audiences have ever seen.



With countless anthems like ‘Where Is The Love?’, ‘Shut Up’, ‘Don’t Phunk With My Heart’, ‘Boom Boom Pow’, ‘The Time (Dirty Bit)’ and ‘Meet Me Halfway’. New Zealand ‘I Gotta Feeling’ it’s going to be a good night!



50 CENT - One of the most indelible and influential figures of hip hop from our time, 50 Cent will bring ‘Disco Inferno’ to crowds at Friday Jams Live 2019. Turning the dancefloor into the hottest club in town, 50 Cent will be delivering bump and grind goodness with hits ‘Candy Shop (Feat. Olivia)’, ‘Just A Lil Bit’, ‘P.I.M.P (Feat. Snoop Dogg)’, ‘Ayo Technology (Feat. Justin Timberlake)’ and ‘21 Questions (Feat. Nate Dogg)’. Don’t miss out on a night ‘In Da Club’ with RNBs main man, 50 Cent!

JASON DERULO - ‘Whatcha Say’? You heard it here first, the name which demands to be sung – Jason Derulo – will be heading to Friday Jams Live 2019. Hot on our radars since 2010’s NZ #5 eponymous album, Jason Derulo will bring his polished moves and contagious energy to the stage this November. Turning up the heat with tunes like ‘In My Head’ (NZ Platinum), ‘Don’t Want To Go Home’, ‘Want To Want Me’ (Platinum) and ‘Ridin Solo’ - NZ, get ready to ‘Wiggle’!



KERI HILSON - Want more? Keri Hilson’s ‘Got Your Back’. The multi-award-winning singer-songwriter will bring her slick ‘Energy’ to the Friday Jams Live stage. Hilson will keep audiences on their feet with slamming hits ‘Knock You Down’ (NZ Platinum), ‘Buyou’ and the colossal Timbaland anthem ‘The Way I Are’ - Hilson will have the crowd chanting songs at the top of their lungs.



SISQO - The Dragon will be unleashed at Western Springs Stadium! Sisqo returns to New Zealand with a vital catalogue of hot tunes like ‘Unleash The Dragon’, ‘Incomplete’, and forever favourite ‘Thong Song’!

SAVAGE - With five NZ Top 10 singles (5x Platinum) under his belt New Zealand’s very own king of the party jams, Savage is sure to get those hips into the ‘Swing’ of things at Friday Jams Live 2019. Freaks are sure to be dancing under the ‘Moonshine (feat. Akon)’ at Western Springs Stadium this November!



J-KWON - Guaranteed to bring audiences to their feet is notorious party starter J-Kwon who made waves with the 2004 essential RNB jam, ‘Tipsy’. Make sure you’ve got your crew together when it’s pumping!



On top of this epic line-up, one final act remains to be revealed – stay tuned to find out which MYSTERY ACT will be joining the class of Friday Jams Live 2019!



FATMAN SCOOP - Friday Jams Live International President of Party, Fatman Scoop (‘Be Faithful’) makes his third return to Friday Jams Live in 2019. Hosting the entire show and keeping crowds on their toes as the ultimate hype man.

Friday Jams Live is the biggest party of the year, don’t miss your one and only chance to catch these superstars live on stage for one night only in Auckland. With tickets expected vanish quickly, fans are advised NOT to be fashionably late to this party.

General Public tickets are on sale 12noon NZST, Monday 19 August with multiple categories available. For further ticketing and event information including on sale times and presale opportunities please visit the Friday Jams Live website or Facebook page.

The countdown starts now, get in quick!

FRIDAY JAMS LIVE 2019

NOVEMBER 2019

Presented by Illusive Presents, Frontier Touring and ZM

JANET JACKSON

BLACK EYED PEAS | 50 CENT

JASON DERULO

KERI HILSON | SISQO | SAVAGE | J-KWON

MYSTERY ACT*

HOSTED BY FATMAN SCOOP

WITH HORIZON + YO! MAFIA

*TO BE ANNOUNCED



VODAFONE REWARDS PRE-SALE

via vodafone.co.nz/music

Runs 48 hours from: Monday 12 August (12noon NZST)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted



FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/fridayjamslive

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 14 August (12noon NZST)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

© Scoop Media

