Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Free cookbook helps families stretch their food budget

Friday, 23 August 2019, 4:16 pm
Press Release: The Heart Foundation

The Heart Foundation’s free cookbook, Cheap Eats, is helping people learn to cook heart healthy food for less than $3 per serve.

Cheap Eats is the Heart Foundation’s most popular cookbook and the latest version has been updated in partnership with FinCap and is available free from local budgeting services nationwide.

The cookbook contains tips for people living on a tight budget including simple recipes, ways to save money on food, and heart-healthy cooking advice without compromising taste, quality or nutrition.

“There are lots of practical ways to save money on food. Cooking a dish that can be spread over a number of meals, shopping in season and checking to see what needs to be used up before you shop can all help” says the Heart Foundation’s National Nutrition Advisor, Lily Henderson.

“Eating less meat is another way to save money especially if you buy it often. One way to make your meat go further is to add grated or frozen vegetables or a can of chickpeas, beans or lentils.”

Lynda Markie is the manager of Gisborne Budget Moni Ora and she’s been using the cookbook throughout her 10 years at the budgeting service.

“Copies of the old version used to fly out the door. Everyone was really excited when we saw the new book arrive.”

Lynda says her service is all about giving people step-by-step plans and Cheap Eats really helps, by giving people practical guidance on how to manage food.

“People don’t know what to purchase. The book gives them something to take away so they know what to buy at the supermarket.

When people are struggling, it’s the food that gets pushed out. But this has such a big impact on mental health and general well-being.”

Lynda says the book has a good balance of simple healthful meals to get anyone through the week.

“The cooking and storing instructions are a great addition so the reader can feel confident to try something new. And the pictures are mouth-watering, it all looks very yum.”

• People can get the cookbook from their local budgeting service or online at heartfoundation.org.nz/resources/cheap-eats-cookbook.
• For more help with making a food budget stretch further, people can contact FinCap’s free financial helpline MoneyTalks on 0800 345 122 or visit their website moneytalks.co.nz

Cheap Eats has been printed with the support of the Kelliher Charitable Trust.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from The Heart Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Westpac Exiting Cake Tin: Stadium Announces Naming Rights Agreement With Sky

Wellington Regional Stadium Trust (WRST) and Sky Network Television Ltd (Sky) have announced a new partnership that will see Sky secure the naming rights of the Stadium from 1 January 2020. More>>

ALSO:

ASB Classic: Serena Williams Confirmed For 2020

One of the biggest names in sport has confirmed she will be returning to the ASB Classic in 2020. Twenty-three time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams will return to Auckland’s ASB Tennis Arena to challenge for the ASB Classic title. More>>

Netball: Taurua To Coach Silver Ferns Through Two More Campaigns

Netball New Zealand has confirmed Taurua will guide the Silver Ferns as they take on the Australian Diamonds in October’s Cadbury Netball Series (Constellation Cup), along with the Northern Quad Series in late January. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger But Less Novel Than The Parrot: Giant Fossil Penguin Find

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 