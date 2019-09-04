Malachi Oldridge's tribute to E. Mervyn Taylor is winner

Malachi Oldridge's tribute to E. Mervyn Taylor is the People’s Choice





Palmerston North artist Malachi Oldridge has won the 2019 IHC Art Awards People’s Choice Award for his work, My Nani as a Māori Girl.

My Nani as a Māori Girl was selected as the favourite from the 30 finalists in this year’s IHC Art Awards, receiving 425 votes from the public.

Josie Bode’s, Squall, came in second with 262 votes, followed by Amy Hall’s stitch work, Sailor Moon which received 180 votes in total.

My Nani as a Māori Girl is a pencil drawing on paper tribute to Malachi’s Grandmother. She has been a recurring inspiration for Malachi, with her also featuring in his 2018 IHC Art Awards entry. My Nani as a Māori Girl is also influenced by the late E. Mervyn Taylor’s artwork, Māori Girl (Hina).

Malachi will be presented with the People’s Choice Award and his prize of $1000 on Thursday 5 September at the IHC Art Awards gala evening at Shed 6, in Wellington. At the same time, the winners of the top three prizes for the 2019 IHC Art Awards will also be announced and all 30 finalist artworks auctioned, with all proceeds going directly to the artists.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

