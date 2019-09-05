Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Thursday, 5 September 2019, 2:35 pm
Press Release: Regional Facilities Auckland

5 September 2019

Cup day at North Harbour Stadium: Four provinces, one great day out

Footy fans are in for a treat this Sunday, 8 September, as both the ISPS Hand Chatham Cup and NZ Football Foundation Kate Sheppard Cup are up for grabs at North Harbour Stadium.

Auckland’s Eastern Suburbs will play Canterbury’s Coastal Spirit for the Kate Sheppard Cup after both teams made it through their respective semi-finals. Coastal Spirit secured their spot after skipper Chloe Jones broke the deadlock against Wellington United in extra time. The Aucklanders managed to hold off a determined challenge from Hamilton Wanderers in the Waikato to book their spot in the final.

“Cup finals day is one of the most special days on the New Zealand Football calendar,” says Daniel Farrow, Competitions and Events Director for New Zealand Football.

“It is great to see four different parts of the country represented and we are looking forward to hosting a passionate crowd at North Harbour Stadium, as well as entertaining thousands more live on SKY Sport.”

Modelled on the famous FA Cup, the Chatham Cup is one of New Zealand’s oldest trophies and is steeped in history. Looking to add their names to the cup are Melville United and Napier City Rovers when they go head-to-head in the second game on Sunday. Both teams have ended a long drought by making the final, Napier City Rovers won the cup back in 2002 while Melville United’s last final appearance was in 2003, so both will be intent on bringing the cup home.

James Parkinson, Director of Auckland Stadiums, said it’s great to be hosting the pinnacle games of the New Zealand Football knock-out competitions for the fourth consecutive year at North Harbour Stadium.

“Days like this are what great stadium entertainment is all about,” he said. “The fans bring so much passion and energy and nothing beats the live football experience, especially when club pride is at stake.”

Auckland Stadiums manages North Harbour Stadium, under the auspices of RFA.

• Ends


