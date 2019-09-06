SCAPE Festival Highlights Christchurch's Rich Diversity

Ideas of tolerance and community are embraced by a new public artwork that will spark questions around what it means to live in Ōtautahi Christchurch when you’re from elsewhere.

Sui Jianguo Made in China 2010. Image courtesy of Pace Gallery and SCAPE Public Art.

Made in China (2010) is a large-scale sculpture by celebrated Chinese contemporary artist Sui Jianguo to be located near the corner of Oxford Terrace and Worcester Boulevard for SCAPE Public Art Season 2019. Rendered larger-than-life by being etched in a shipping container, Made in China is the first of his artworks to be exhibited in New Zealand.

At a time when people are increasingly concerned about where and how things are produced, Made in China inserts itself into the heart of the debate, says Emma Bugden, Managing Curator of SCAPE Season 2019.

“Everything comes from somewhere. Made in China is both a provocation – tapping into contemporary anxieties about buying local – and statement of fact: it’s an artwork made by a Chinese artist.

“Many New Zealanders may be unaware that China has a rich art history and that its artistic community is thriving. As one of their most internationally celebrated artists, it’s a real coup to have Sui Jianguo’s work on show here for the first time.”



