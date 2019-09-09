WatchMojo Māori launched in Aotearoa

9 MAHURU 2019





Māori Television rangatahi team members with Members of Parliament (L-R)

Jordan Cherrington, Jordan Vahaakolo, Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson MP, Minister for Youth Hon Peeni Henare MP, Riria Morgan.



Māori Television and Te Māngai Pāho have launched WatchMojo Māori at an event kicking off Te Wiki o te Reo Māori in East Tāmaki today.

WatchMojo Māori will join a raft of other WatchMojo Language channels on YouTube and ride on the coat tails of its senior channel, WatchMojo.com, to take te reo Māori to the world - whiua ki te ao.

“The mission of this channel is Kia whakacool’ngia te reo - sharing te reo Māori in a modern way,” says Shane Taurima, Tāhuhu Rangapū of Māori Television.

The content on WatchMojo Māori will be predominantly in te reo Māori, catering primarily to second language learners.

“We see this as a powerful way to deliver engaging and humorous language that young and learning reo speakers crave.”

Te Māngai Pāho has led the partnership, as it looks to drive closer collaboration within the sector.

“We have repeatedly called for innovative content offerings to encourage more rangatahi to use te reo Māori in their everyday lives: WatchMojo Māori shows how this can be done,” says Larry Parr, Kaihautū of Te Māngai Pāho.

“This is a golden opportunity to meet rangatahi audiences head on, with infotainment and programming they can like, comment on and share.”

Te Māngai Pāho and Māori Television have worked together to reversion the first 50 WatchMojo Māori episodes, which is available online here.

Event attendees were also treated to a sneak-peek of Māori Television’s brand new rangatahi content.

Māori Television’s in-house rangatahi team has been developing reo Māori and Māori content that is relevant, accessible and exciting to younger audiences. It will be launching across a multitude of platforms later in the month.



Note for editors:

About WatchMojo.com

WatchMojo.com is a Canadian-based video content producer, publisher, and syndicator. WatchMojo.com has more than ten billion video views, more than 18 million subscribers, and is the 27th largest YouTube channel.

