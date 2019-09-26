The National with special guest Phoebe Bridgers

The National have confirmed today that ultra-cool folk singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers will be joining them for their 2020 Auckland show dates: ASB Theatre - Aotea Centre, Auckland: Friday, 3 April and Saturday, 4 April.

The Los Angeles based Bridgers released her debut album Stranger In The Alps in 2017 to international acclaim "Phoebe Bridgers demonstrates that it's possible to sing languid, pretty songs while maintaining an air of nervy darkness." - NPR, Top 10 Albums of 2017.

Over the last year, Bridgers has continued with a prolific release schedule; teaming up with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus to release an EP as the indie rock supergroup boygenius. "Bridgers, an intimate voice and shy guitar with a folkier bedroom softness; Baker, enormous emo minor tones and a voice that could blow down a building; Dacus, vocals that are clear and confrontational and a guitar shrouded in fuzz. When performed together, it yields an effective kind of magic." - Pitchfork

Earlier this year she joined forces with Conor Oberst (Bright Eyes) for a full-length album under the guise Better Oblivion Community Centre. And, most recently The National’s Matt Berninger and Phoebe Bridgers contributed a new collaborative track titled ‘Walking On A String’ to the Zach Galifianakis Between Two Ferns: The Movie.

Solid Entertainment are thrilled to announce two once in a lifetime performances by a band at the height of their powers who have elected to play in the kind of intimate theatre venues they have long since outgrown!

THE NATIONAL will play two shows at Auckland’s ASB Theatre, Aotea Square, a world-class all-seated venue on Friday the 3rd and Saturday the 4th of April 2020. Tickets on sale now via TICKETMASTER

The ASB theatre is renowned for superb sightlines and proximity to the stage, there’s not a bad seat in the house! Excellent seats in all theatre sections are available, having been held back to ensure a great choice in all categories.

The National are bringing a full production for what is a mouth-watering sonic proposition of being able to see and hear a touchstone band in a perfect environment. Now at eight albums deep The National are in an elite class amongst the very best bands of the world.

The National have established themselves as mainstays of arenas and festivals with sold-out performances and headlining slots around the world. The band have always included New Zealand in their touring schedule and have a deep affinity with the country and their fans here. The National’s last shows in NZ were headlining Spark Arena (2014), headlining Auckland City Limits Festival (2017) and selling out Villa Maria Estate Winery (February 2018).

Here are two chances that may never be repeated to see this magnificent band up close in an intimate theatre setting that will surely burn long into the memory.

The National’s 2017 album Sleep Well Beast won them a Grammy® Award for Best Alternative Album and scored several #1’s. Brand new album I Am Easy To Find released May 17 on 4AD alongside a companion short film (directed by Mike Mills and starring Alicia Vikander) is receiving career best reviews as the sound of a band surpassing their own very lofty heights.

“If you've ever said, even just as a joke, “they don't write albums like that anymore” then The National just did. And then some." - elsewhere.co.nz

These kinds of very special shows do not come around very often. These kinds of shows are where magic happens.





