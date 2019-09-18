Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

UA launches Foundation Studies Certificate

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 4:32 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland


Students who want to progress to undergraduate study at the University of Auckland, the top-ranking university in New Zealand, can now do so via the new Foundation Studies Certificate at Taylors College, the Auckland-based pathways college run by international private education provider Study Group.

The Foundation Studies Certificate is owned by the University of Auckland and will be launched in January 2020. Replacing the Study Group qualification, the Auckland Foundation Year (AFY), the new Certificate will be delivered by Taylors College staff on behalf of the University.

Brett Berquist, Director International at the University of Auckland said: “Our newly defined partnership with Study Group is good news for students who want a pathway to undergraduate study at the University of Auckland, the top-ranking university in New Zealand.

“The change benefits Taylors College students. Once enrolled in the Foundation Studies Certificate, students officially become students of the University, they receive an offer from the University, and they enjoy full access to campus facilities.

“The programme content has not changed. It will continue to prepare students for undergraduate study at the University and it will continue to be delivered at Taylors College in its current location in Karangahape Road in the CBD."

Alex Chevrolle, Study Group Managing Director ANZ said: “We are delighted to continue to grow our long-standing partnership with the University of Auckland. Not only does the University have an outstanding record of academic excellence, it has world-class academic standards and staff, which is all evidenced by an excellent track record of student outcomes. The new arrangement will only have a positive impact on Taylors College staff and students.”

The University of Auckland is currently ranked 83rd globally in the QS University Rankings.

Study Group is one of the largest private education groups in Australasia, and specialises in pathways to degree and postgraduate programmes. Globally, Study Group recruits students into university partnerships and proprietary colleges in the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

