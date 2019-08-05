News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Hospital specialists welcome boost for cancer care

Monday, 5 August 2019, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists

Hospital specialists welcome Government boost for cancer care

The senior doctors’ union is welcoming the Government’s announcement of improvements to cancer care.

“It will go some way to improving the care available for people living with cancer and their families, and it will be welcome news for hospital specialists who provide cancer treatment,” says Ian Powell, Executive Director of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS).

He was commenting on the Government’s announcement that it will replace aging radiation machines and for the first time make radiation treatment available in Taranaki, Hawke’s Bay and Northland, which he says demonstrates the Government’s commitment to improving cancer care (https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/political/395972/every-new-zealander-should-have-access-to-high-quality-cancer-care-health-minister-david-clark).

Mr Powell says greater investment in cancer treatment is meeting a critical need.

“The Government is to be commended for this, as it’s something that should have been done years ago. The next step is to develop a coherent national strategy on cancer.”

ENDS




