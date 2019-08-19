AIA New Zealand joins forces with Dame Valerie Adams

AUCKLAND, 19 August 2019

AIA New Zealand joins forces with Dame Valerie Adams to help Kiwis live healthier, longer, better lives.





Life, health and wellbeing insurer AIA New Zealand, which last week published its inaugural Fittest City Report showing that 50% of Kiwis are not getting enough exercise, has today released the results of some research looking at what New Zealanders perceive as ‘healthy’. The research showed that 54% of New Zealanders think physical activity and exercising regularly is the key to living a healthy life.

To help encourage Kiwis in their health and fitness journey AIA New Zealand has joined forces with one of the country’s greatest ever athletes, Dame Valerie Adams, to launch a nationwide campaign to inspire New Zealanders to live healthier, longer, better lives.

“As an athlete and mother of young children, I value the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle for myself and my family”, says Dame Valerie Adams.

“My health journey isn’t just about winning medals but about having the energy to live the life I want with the people I love. I’m excited to join the AIA family as we encourage New Zealanders to overcome their challenges by taking small steps towards a healthier life together,” adds Dame Valerie.

“Our vision is to champion New Zealand to be the healthiest and most protected nation in the world. It is fantastic that the majority of Kiwis surveyed place importance on their health and see that some form of physical activity supports them to live a heathier, longer, better life,” says Damien Mu, AIA Australia and New Zealand CEO.

Together with the recent launch of AIA Vitality, a science-backed personalised health and wellbeing programme that encourages and rewards New Zealanders to understand and improve their health, the campaign aims to inspire Kiwis to make small changes to their lifestyle and diet to start reaping the health benefits.

Dame Valerie joins former All Black, Ian Jones and health advocate and influencer, Jess Quinn, as AIA Vitality Ambassadors.

“We hope that by having extended AIA family members and inspirational role models like Dame Valerie Adams, Ian Jones and Jess Quinn share their stories, that other Kiwis will be inspired to make small changes to their health”, adds Mu.

“AIA believes physical wellbeing, fitness, mental health and quality of life are all important and intrinsically linked. As a population, we need to focus our attention more holistically through proactive and preventative behaviour to protect our health, our mental wellbeing and lengthen our lives”, says Nick Stanhope, AIA New Zealand CEO.

About AIA New Zealand:

Since AIA arrived in New Zealand in 1981, it has consistently provided the market with innovative personal and business insurance products that suit the Kiwi way of life. In July 2018, the AIA Group acquired Sovereign, becoming the largest life insurer in New Zealand.

AIA offers a complete range of risk management products that focus on the needs of customers. AIA New Zealand is based in Auckland, with regional offices in Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch. AIA New Zealand is a member of the Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman Scheme and the Health Funds Association of New Zealand.



