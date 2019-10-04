News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Tauranga man thriving eight years after terminal diagnosis

Friday, 4 October 2019, 11:50 am
Press Release: Pedal4Prostate

4 October 2019

Tauranga man thriving eight years after terminal cancer diagnosis




Tony Dodunski and Leanne Day

When specialists told Tauranga man Tony Dodunski he should go home and prepare for the worst he never dreamed he would be riding in a four-hour endurance cycling race a year later with his children.

What makes Tony’s story even more amazing is he was also diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer eight years ago and survived.

However, in October last year doctors gave him little to no chance of surviving.

But he did and today he is better than ever and in training for Pedal4Prostate, an annual cycling event that raises funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand and increases awareness of the disease.

“I don’t know why I’m still here and my doctors haven’t been able to give me any answers, maybe I’m just lucky,” says Dodunski.

From being wheelchair bound to finding a new ability to exercise and live life without the amount of pain he became used to, Dodunski is riding alongside his son and daughter in the race at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park next month.

Having only discovered he had prostate cancer by chance during a hernia operation in 2009, Dodunski is passionate about raising awareness of the disease and encouraging men to get regular checks.

“Men don’t like talking about it. Whether that’s because of embarrassment or thinking that they’re bulletproof, I want men to understand that it is their right, even at 40 years of age, to get checked for prostate cancer,” he says.

Dodunski hopes that through events like Pedal4Prostate and stories like his, that men will understand the importance of taking their health seriously.

Tony’s daughter, Leanne Day is competing in Pedal4Prostate for the second year as a way of supporting and honouring her father and his journey. Her brother Rodney will also be riding.

“The last seven years have been a gruelling time with some incredible lows. Not knowing if Dad was going to be alive in a week, or next month has been so tough for our family,” says Leanne.

The family hope that through sharing their story and their participation in Pedal4Prostate, men will be encouraged to forget the stigma around prostate checks and realise that early detection is the key to survival.

Prostate Cancer Foundation CEO, Graeme Woodside, says “All proceeds from the event go towards increasing awareness and funding research into one of the country’s most prolific cancers, that kills over 600 New Zealand men each year.”

Pedal4Prostate raises vital funds to support the Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand. For more information and to register, visit https://pedal4prostate.org.nz/

ENDS.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Pedal4Prostate on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 