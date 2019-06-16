Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

ACT launches Freedom to Earn tax plan

Sunday, 16 June 2019, 1:01 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT launches Freedom to Earn tax plan


EMBARGOED UNTIL 1:00PM, SUNDAY, 16 JUNE 2019

“A new tax plan will allow people to keep more of the next dollar they earn, promote a culture of aspiration, and create opportunities for all New Zealanders”, ACT Leader David Seymour says.

“ACT’s goal is to make New Zealand the most attractive place in the world to work and do business and having the best tax system is part of achieving that goal.

“New Zealand suffers from low productivity growth compared with other countries. This has a range of impacts, from low wages, to skilled workers leaving the country, and New Zealanders missing out on new life-saving pharmaceuticals.

“Both major parties have supported progressive taxes for decades. The previous National Government even boasted that it had made the tax system more progressive. For too long, the tax system has been used for political vote-buying and social engineering.

“ACT says this is wrong. There is no fairness in five per cent of taxpayers paying a third of all income tax. It is wrong that if a person’s income doubles from $50,000 to $100,000 their tax bill triples.

“The tax system sends a poor message to New Zealanders about effort and reward: If you work, save, and invest to increase your income, the government will take more of it off you. On the other hand, if you drag your feet, you’ll pay less tax and be given money for free. This social engineering has been economically damaging.

“In addition, having four different income tax rates, and a company tax rate that is different again, leads to enormous complexity and to taxpayers attempting to game the system. This does not make us wealthier. In fact, fighting with the IRD makes us less productive.



“ACT’s Freedom to Earn tax plan will mean there is only one income tax rate – 17.5 per cent. The message will be clear: You must make a contribution on every dollar, but your money is primarily your own. The government will not take progressively more of your money as a punishment for success.

“New Zealand now has one of the highest effective company tax rates in the OECD. ACT’s 17.5 per cent business tax rate would make us a magnet for investment and create opportunity for all New Zealanders. Reducing tax on businesses by $5 billion a year instead of handing out corporate welfare is one of the most powerful things we can do to boost investment, productivity, and, ultimately, wages.

“We will fund our plan by ending handouts for businesses through the Provincial Growth Fund and for well-off families through the Fees-Free scheme. We will also gradually raise the retirement age to 67, cap Working for Families to only two eligible children and abate the scheme faster for higher income earners, end KiwiSaver contributions, and return the government’s surplus to taxpayers.

“ACT’s Freedom to Earn tax plan would promote a culture of achievement and aspiration. It would make New Zealand a magnet for investment and raise wages. Having the political courage to promote such a policy is one of the most powerful things New Zealand could do to secure a prosperous future in the 21st century.”


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

Proactive Non-Release: Housing Minister Says Unpublished Meeting 'Not A Secret'

Housing Minister Phil Twyford says an error from his office meant a meeting with another minister and the Auckland mayor was not included in his publicly released diaries. More>>

ALSO:

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 