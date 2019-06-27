Parliament

Speaker to take Parliament to people of Dunedin

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 12:40 pm
Press Release: Office of the Speaker

27 June 2019


Dunedin residents will have the chance to engage with the Speaker of the House and visiting MPs when Parliament comes to Dunedin this Friday 28 June.

The Speaker Rt Hon Trevor Mallard will be joined by Hon Clare Curran MP (Labour) and David Seymour MP (ACT). They will meet students at two Dunedin schools where students will take part in a mock chamber education exercise, and they will meet with the Otago chapter of Grey Power.

The visit is part of the Speaker-led outreach programme that aims to bring ‘Parliament to the people’. This programme was launched last year in South Auckland, and has been extended with the goal of visiting six regions each year.

The Speaker is passionate about making Parliament more accessible to increase public participation in New Zealand’s democratic process.

“We want all New Zealanders to know that they can easily and effectively engage with Parliament, no matter their age or background. Not everyone can make it to Parliament, so it is easy for people to feel separate from parliamentary processes” he said today.

“By taking Parliament around the country, we’re aiming to make people feel that our House truly is their House.”

Schedule

Macandrew Bay School
488 Portobello Rd, Macandrew Bay, Dunedin, 9014		9:00am – 11:10am
Mini mihi whakatau, education session, mock chamber exercise, Q&A session, morning tea with staff.
Grey Power
Blind Foundation Hall, 458 Hillside Road, South Dunedin, 9012		11:40am
11:40am – 1:00pm: Lunch and networking. Mr Speaker will have an opportunity to say a few words.
Bathgate Park School
213 Macandrew Road, South Dunedin, 9012		1:20pm
1:20pm – 4:00pm:
Mini mihi whakatau; education session, mock chamber exercise, Q&A session, morning tea with staff.



Delegation Members

Rt Hon Trevor MallardSpeaker of the House
Hon Clare CurranLabour MP for Dunedin South
David SeymourAct MP for Epsom
William DaviesLead Parliamentary Educator, Parliamentary Engagement
Jessie ManningOffice of the Speaker


