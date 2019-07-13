Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Gun 'buyback' pure political theatre

Saturday, 13 July 2019, 10:49 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

Gun 'buyback' pure political theatre

"The start of the Government's gun 'buyback' (it never owned them) is another day of political theatre over good policy," according to ACT Leader David Seymour.

"ACT stood alone against the firearms legislation in April because of its rushed and undemocratic nature. We said that it was done more for CNN than the New Zealand public, and will likely make us less safe.

"Today, we will see only the most law-abiding firearm owners show up to surrender their firearms for hastily-created and unjust prices in the full public glare at what the Police Minister calls 'large pubic events.' Hundreds of thousands of firearms will remain at large, with the goodwill of law-abiding firearm owners eroded by the Government's arrogant and shonky process.

"The net result is that we will likely be less safe than on March 15 because of the Government's use of Parliament for political theatre, with the consent of every other political party. The most civic-minded will hand their firearms in, and make positive, reassuring statements to the television cameras. But it is not their firearms we should have been worried about.

"Perhaps the greatest tragedy is the Government's decision to exclude illegally-held firearms from the buyback. It appears to be telling law-abiding firearm owners 'line up', while telling criminals 'keep doing what you're doing'.

"What the Government should have done is consulted properly and worked with the firearm community instead of trying to make them scapegoats by association for our nation's tragedy.



"ACT has done just that over the past several months, producing a policy for firearm regulation that would genuinely make all New Zealanders safer, while respecting the legitimate interests of the firearm community. The policy in draft form can be read here.

"ACT's policy would move those firearms recently prohibited into the 'E' category where their use would be rigorously regulated, remove restrictions that have inadvertently banned old-style tubular magazine rifles that are effectively antiques, shift firearm licensing and control away from Police to a specialist body, and implement harsher penalties for those who commit gun crime. It would restore confidence for the firearm community and the public in New Zealand's gun laws, not to mention saving millions of taxpayer money from the gun buyback."

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves (so that the banking system could survive a crisis in future without a taxpayer bailout and without raiding the deposit accounts of its own customers) then – as surely as night follows day – you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

 

Sitting On Defence: Terms Of Reference For Defence Estate Review

“The 81,000 hectare Defence estate is at a crossroads; much of it is run down, and outdated,” says Ron Mark. “It needs to be improved in order to gain, train and retain our service people, now and into the future." More>>

ALSO:

Meng Foon: Retiring Gisborne Mayor To Be Race Relations Commissioner

Andrew Little: “He has an outstanding record as a relationship builder and walks comfortably in the pākehā world, the Māori world, the Chinese community and other communities making up New Zealand." More>>

ALSO:

NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped

Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications. More>>

Medical Cannabis: Consultation On Regulations

More widespread access to medicinal cannabis products is a step closer today with the release of proposals for regulations says Minister of Health Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

Surrendered Under Protection Order, Lost: Nine Firearms Held By Police Disappear

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found multiple failings in respect of the disappearance of nine firearms which were held by Police in Auckland from 28 January 2017. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand First’s Balancing Act

At this point, New Zealand First needs to more than double its current poll numbers to survive beyond Election Day, 2020… but that’s what Winston Peters is so very good at doing, once an election campaign begins in earnest... More>>

RNZ: Asbestos Court Victory Over ACC After Lung Cancer Death

The family of a woman who died of cancer caused by inhaling asbestos says their victory over ACC in the High Court is bittersweet. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements: NZ Initiative Comes Out Swinging Against Labour Reforms

Industries with large workforces will be most at risk of being hijacked by small numbers of workers seeking nationally binding, collectively bargained employment arrangements whether or not the majority wants them, the business-backed think tank, the New Zealand Initiative, says. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 