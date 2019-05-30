Welfare spending sky-rocketing

With social security and welfare spending expected to sky-rocket by $6.4 billion in just three years, the Government should re-consider its priorities, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Taxpayers’ Union Economist Joe Ascroft says “Between 2018 and 2021, social security and welfare spending is expected to sky-rocket from $26 billion to $32.4 billion per annum – a 25 percent increase in just three years. Fiscal discipline has been jettisoned in favour of a classic Labour welfare spend-up.”

“Instead of spending up large on benefits and social welfare, the Government should be looking to provide taxpayers with some reprieve. Next year marks a decade since taxpayers last received a Budget where tax cuts were promised and delivered. Every year taxpayers are being asked to dig into their pockets to fund more welfare and social spending. When will taxpayers finally get a break?”







