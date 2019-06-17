Marc Alexander appointed Leader

MEDIA RELEASE

“It’s time for change… The founder and Executive Chairman of NEW NZ, David Moffett, announced today that Marc Alexander has been appointed as the Leader of the party.

Moffett said “Marc is the ideal person to lead the party into the 2020 election. Possibly the most important election in decades. He brings a wealth of knowledge and contacts as well as an intimate knowledge of how Parliament works, having been a parliamentarian for 3 years. We look forward to working with him to disrupt the status quo in 2020”

“We have been paying good money for bad government for far too long. Politicians on all sides have put their own interests ahead of the country’s,” says New NZ Party Leader Marc Alexander.

The Party was launched as an antidote to the frustrations of so many Kiwis who are looking for a real change to how government operates. The current Labour/Green/ NZ First government is mired in committees, lacking direction, and resorting to a bubble-gum slogan approach to running the country, fuelled by feelgood nonsense and nothing to show for it.

“Hugs won’t put food on the table…fix our economy, nor provide jobs and a higher living standard. We are falling behind.

The problem is that politics has become a profession rather than a mission, MP’s aren’t celebrities – nor should they be – but public servants. They’ve forgotten that, but New NZ is here to remind them. Our job is to put the public back in charge and move the country forward.”

New NZ is launching a grass-roots alterative for the future direction of all New Zealanders. One that expects the government to respect our liberty to pursue our dreams, listens to the voice of the people, and live within its means, as families do.

“Change will never come if we sit back and wait for it. At some point we need to accept that the tired old politics we have endured is more about their politicians keeping power than about elevating the aspirations of all New Zealanders.

Its time.”











© Scoop Media

