Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Freshwater reforms response

Thursday, 5 September 2019, 11:01 am
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

(Headline abbreviated, original headline: Freshwater reforms looking good but industry self-management options need rejecting)

EDS compliments the Government on the release of its discussion document Action for Healthy Waterways. This report seeks public feedback on further initiatives for freshwater management and follows work undertaken over the past 18 months by four expert groups. It is the latest in a series of reforms proposed by successive governments over the past 10 years.

“The discussion document reflects input from the Freshwater Leaders Group (FLG), Kāhui Wai Māori (KWM), the Science and Technical Advisory Group (STAG) and the Essential Freshwater Regional Sector Group. Reports from each of those groups have also been released today,” said EDS CEO Gary Taylor, who is a member of the FLG.

“There are a number of critically important policy options proposed in the document for public feedback. Some of these will work and others will not, so it’s vital that people have their say if they want improvements in freshwater quality.

“The proposals are strongly science led, reflecting consensus input from the expert membership of the STAG. They include introducing the missing attributes for sediment, Nitrogen and Phosphorus.

“The overall approach to freshwater is to give effect to Te Mana o te Wai. That concept aims to put the water first and human uses second. Another way of saying that is that ecological health is the primary objective. Improved criteria for assessing ecological health refer to aquatic life, habitat, water quality, water quantity and ecological processes.

“Structurally there are 5 key components to the reforms.

“There is a refreshed and updated National Policy Statement Freshwater Management (NPS FM) which regional councils will have to give effect to by 2025; a National Environmental Standard Freshwater (NES FW) which will take effect next year to ‘hold the line’ and prevent any further deterioration in freshwater quality; new regulations to deal with stock in waterways; amendments to the Resource Management Act to fast-track freshwater plan making; and a focused NES Wastewater to set limits on wastewater consents. These regulatory interventions are supported by the Productive and Sustainable Land Use Budget 2019 package.

“Where there are important choices to be made after public feedback, the options include continuing with elements of industry self-regulation or moving towards stronger central and regional government regulation. These deal with winter grazing, excessive nitrogen and whether freshwater modules in farm plans should be mandatory. The industry-led approach hasn’t worked to date and should be firmly rejected. The NES FW will need close scrutiny in this respect and weak options should be weeded out.

“The 2 key pollutants in New Zealand are sediment and Nitrogen. Proposals for addressing them in the discussion document also need strengthening. For example, forest harvesting is a key source of sediment, but that issue is proposed to be addressed in the NES Plantation Forestry. That’s unlikely to work. And where regional councils have Nitrogen limits in plans already, they appear to be exempt from the NES obligations. That loophole may allow lax Nitrogen limits to prevail for many years and needs further focused attention.

“Overall, the reform package on offer will lead to big improvements in freshwater quality if the stronger options are preferred at the end of the process.

“The interim measures can stop things getting worse and deal effectively with high risk land use activities. The regional council plan-making and implementation process will take longer and there is some flexibility over time for transition for landowners. The key is to have a steadily improving trajectory in freshwater quality and that moderate approach should ease the pathway to improvements for farmers.

“Compliance, monitoring and enforcement are key elements to back up the enhanced regulatory settings. KWM and FLG both back the concept of a Freshwater Commission to provide targeted implementation oversight. That is the key structural change that is required: a dedicated specialist entity with wide-ranging powers to ensure regional councils perform. Under this scenario the Ministry for the Environment would retain its policy-making role.

“EDS believes the establishment of a Freshwater Commission is critical to ensure robust implementation of the reforms over time. I cannot stress too strongly how important this point is.

“Overall EDS is very pleased at the progress being made in improving freshwater management. The outstanding matter is of course allocation which requires iwi rights in freshwater to be addressed. That is the next big focus and will be challenging,” Mr Taylor concluded.

© Scoop Media

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.

MORE ABOUT EDS

It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.

EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.

It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

Contact Environmental Defence Society

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include:
• Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams...
• Set higher standards for swimming...
• Interim controls on land intensification...
• An accelerated planning proces...
• Support for the delivery of safe drinking water and improved management of stormwater and wastewater...
• Improving risky farm practices...
More>>

 

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Measles Outbreak & Immunisation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to discuss the ongoing measles outbreak in Auckland and the response... More>>

ALSO:

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 