Q+A: Megan Woods interviewed by Jack Tame
Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 9:51 am
Press Release: TVNZ
Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods says New
Zealand is ‘not close’ to bringing in oil reserves after
the attack on Saudi fields.
“We would have to see
prices rise by about $20 per barrel in order for some of
those strategic reserves to be released. So we are not close
to that.”
Minister Woods told Q+A, “we've got
basically a month's worth of oil, crude, that is held
offshore that we can bring in. So it’s that forward
planning, really, that we can activate.”
The
Minister says the government will not relax the regional
fuel tax while Saudi Arabia restores its oil supply.
“It’s not something we are considering. And as I
said, actually, we are nowhere near some of the price per
barrels that we have seen even in very recent times –
The fact of the matter is that we still have to pay for
our roading infrastructure and our transport
infrastructure.”
The Minister says she is waiting
more information from the Saudi oil Minister tomorrow.
