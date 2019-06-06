Showery southwesterly winds to usher in the weekend

6 June 2019

The stormy weather that affected parts of northern and central New Zealand during Wednesday has moved away to the east of the country. However, MetService are forecasting only a brief respite from the rain and wind for most places as a front races up the South Island during Thursday, then crosses the North Island early Friday morning. This front will bring a short burst of heavy rain to western areas, with a risk of thunderstorms.

The front is followed by a change to showery southwesterlies, which are expected to be gale force in exposed places.

MetService Meteorologist Peter Little comments, “A Strong Wind Watch has been issued for coastal parts of southern New Zealand from Friday afternoon through to Saturday morning, and the prolonged period of southwest winds will also generate large waves, with southwest swells rising to 6 metres for a time. Snow showers are also expected down to 600 metres over southern regions for a time, affecting some of the higher roads.”

Temperatures remain cool through the weekend, and in places exposed to the wind it will feel much colder due to windchill.

Little says, “If you’re planning on standing on the sideline this Saturday you may need a scarf and beanie as well as your raincoat!”.

