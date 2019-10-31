Warm weather for the weekend



31/10/19



MetService is forecasting that the large and slow-moving high over the Tasman Sea is poised to bring settled and warm weather to much of the country this weekend, which lingers over northern and central New Zealand into the middle of next week.

Temperatures in some inland and eastern towns and cities could top thirty degrees on Sunday and Monday, while places further west will experience temperatures closer to average.

MetService Meteorologist Peter Little explains, “The warm air has originated from Australia, and is being transported across the Tasman Sea around the edges of the high. As the main high’s centre remains to the west of New Zealand, foehn westerly winds will help temperatures soar in eastern areas. Meanwhile, in coastal areas temperatures will be moderated by the relatively cool sea breezes where it’s blowing onshore.”

“The fine weather is great news for people wanting to enjoy the great outdoors this weekend, and for the number of major sporting events taking place, such as the Oceania Cup Rugby League Tournament at Eden Park on Saturday. It’s also a great opportunity for many folk to fire up their BBQ. However, as the sea temperature is still relatively cold this time of year the breeze will feel cool for those planning on spending time at the beach,” adds Little.

The southwesterly flow in the wake of yesterday’s front gradually eases today, which shouldn’t hinder most plans for this evening’s trick-or-treating. However, showers and southwesterly gales could blow away the cobwebs in southern parts of the South Island, and a Severe Weather Watch remains in place.



