22 November 2019





Construction starts on the Old Māngere Bridge replacement project

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is delighted to announce that construction of the Old Māngere Bridge replacement project, a significant community connection and walking and cycling link, is now underway.

MP for Māngere, Manukau ward councillor and Local Board representatives joined Mana Whenua and project partners to mark the start of construction of the new bridge.

“It’s fantastic to see construction of this important community project get started. The new bridge will not only reconnect the Māngere Bridge and Onehunga communities but also provide an important link to the broader walking and cycling network”, says MP for Māngere, Hon Aupito William Sio.

The Old Māngere Bridge, which is more than a hundred years old, was closed for public safety reasons in November 2018. The new bridge will reflect a much-loved and long-standing community asset while creating an iconic new landmark for the area.

“The stunning, architecturally designed bridge will have plenty of space for walking, running, cycling and fishing. The deck will be 8-metres wide with two fishing bays extending that to 12-metres and bench seating for people to sit and enjoy the harbour views”, says Transport Agency’s Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray. “The new bridge will also provide increased clearance underneath and space between the piers for waka, canoes and small watercrafts to travel into the Māngere Inlet.”

Mr Thackwray says the first stage of the project is the controlled demolition of the old bridge which will begin in early 2020 and is expected to take approximately 7 months to complete.

“Deconstruction will be carried out from both sides of the harbour with the middle section removed by an excavator mounted on a barge. The experienced construction team will ensure appropriate safety and environmental protection measures are in place including a large ‘net’ to prevent any debris from falling in to the water below.”

Where possible, parts of the old bridge will be salvaged to be incorporated as artwork in the surrounding area.

