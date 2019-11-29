Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Something for everyone at the 2019 Nelson Santa Parade

Friday, 29 November 2019, 1:26 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

Kapa Haka performances, live music, dancing groups and of course a visit from the big white-bearded man himself are just some of the entertainment on offer at the 2019 Nelson Santa Parade which takes place this Sunday from 3pm.

Now into its 20th year, the Santa Parade provides a spectacle for the public, with 19 floats and 21 committed groups involved in bringing one of the highlights of the summer calendar together.

Nelson’s population is made up of well over 30 different cultural groups from around the world, giving the new organisers Tom Smythe and Claire McLean from EBTAC Ltd the opportunity to present a rich and vibrant Christmas story that reflects who we are as a community.

If you are attending, there will be spot prizes throughout the day for those wearing Christmas costumes and people who bring letters to post to Santa at the Top of Trafalgar Street.

The Parade starts at the bottom of Trafalgar Street from 3pm, but come into town early to get a good spot and see the Nayland Primary School Kapa Haka group at the head of the Parade.

The event culminates with a visit from Santa Claus himself and a prize-giving at the 1903 Square stage at 5pm.

Don’t forget to be sun smart with a hat and sunscreen, along with plenty of water because it is going to be hot.

If you are driving into town, the following roads are closed from 2pm-6pm for the event:
Hathaway Terrace
Trafalgar Street from Hathaway Terrace to Selwyn Place (including intersections with Grove Street, Halifax Street, New Street, Wakatu Lane and Bridge Street)
Hardy Street from Church Street to Collingwood Street
Park Street
Morrison Street
Hope Street

For further details go to the Nelson Santa Parade Facebook page.

What: Nelson Santa Parade
When: Sunday 1 December 2019, 3pm-6pm.

